VSP: One killed in Augusta County fire on Sunday

WAYNESBORO — One person is dead following a fatal fire Sunday afternoon in Augusta County just outside of Waynesboro.

One person was killed Sunday, March 3, 2024, in a fire at 278 Beagle Gap Run in Waynesboro, authorities said.

The fire was called in to 278 Beagle Gap Run at approximately 1:30 p.m.

One person died, authorities said.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office responded to the scene, and is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire, according to Corinne Geller, the public relations director for Virginia State Police.

"At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature," Geller said.

Additional information was not available Monday afternoon.

