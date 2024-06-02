VSP: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person is dead after a crash in Newport News on Saturday night, police said.

Around 7:50 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. A vehicle traveling west on I-64 crashed near the 249 mile marker. There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

