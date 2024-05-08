VSP: One dead after motorcycle slams into car in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT — Virginia State Police said a Stuarts Draft man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a stopped car.

The fatal collision took place at 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Howardsville Turnpike, a press release said.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Mazda MX-6 was stopped and waiting to make a left turn when the vehicle was hit from behind by a 2006 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist, Ethan A. Campbell, 31, of Stuarts Draft, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash.

