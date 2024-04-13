VSP investigating fatal crash on Original Henry Road in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Orginal Henry Road which occurred on Friday, April 12.

According to VSP, a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 46-year-old Jonathan Lee Adkins of Ferrum, was traveling east on Original Henry Road at around 3:48 p.m. The Honda crossed over the center line and struck a Chevrolet 2500 head-on near Bellwood Road.

VSP reports Adkins died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

