VERONA – Virginia State Police said a Fort Defiance woman was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on Laurel Hill Road.

Police said a 2016 Honda Accord was westbound at about 11 p.m. on Laurel Hill Road, about two-tenths of a mile east of Locust Street, when the car crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Subaru Impreza head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, Karen Y. Kennedy, 71, of Fort Defiance, was taken to an area hospital, police said, where died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Nicholas A. Mann, 22, of Covington, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Police charged Mann with reckless driving.

Fatigue is being looked at as a possible contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: VSP: Augusta County woman killed in head-on crash