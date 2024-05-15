VSP, Albemarle County PD gives all clear after shots fired call on I-64

UPDATE: 8:23 A.M. ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says authorities were investigating a shots fired call on I-64 East in Albemarle County on Wednesday morning.

On May 15 around 6:46 a.m., Albemarle County Police and state troopers responded to an emergency call about shots being fired at the rest area in Albemarle County on I-64.

As a result, several authorities responded to the area and blocked off the exit ramp to investigate. After searching the facility, authorities did not find any evidence of a shooting.

The ramp is now open to all travelers and traffic is flowing in the area.

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 64 East in Albemarle County due to police activity.

Details are limited; however, the Virginia Department of Transportation says the activity is at mile marker 105, near the Newton area.

Currently, authorities have blocked off the east right shoulder exit ramp.

Traffic is backed up for about two miles.

This is a developing story. WFXR News is working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

