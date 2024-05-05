VSP: 1 dead after plane crash in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed one person was killed in plane crash in Fluvanna County.

State police said debris from the small plane was found in a wooded area along the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra.

The impact of the crash caused the part of the aircraft to catch fire, according to VSP. The NTSB and FAA have been notified.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

