VPD taking applications for teen program

May 16—VALDOSTA — Valdosta police are seeking participants in the Stand Against Youth Violence Education Program (S.A.Y.V.E.). This program is for teens 13-16 years old. Participants will enjoy interactive presentations on bullying, gangs, gun safety, drugs, and more.

There will be representatives from the Valdosta Police Department, the Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office teaming up to serve as mentors for youth in the community, the VPD said in a press release.

"This program not only helps bridge the gap between our officers and the youth of our community but also helps them make positive decisions toward their future," the release said.

The program is June 10-14, from 8 am. to noon every day. Participation is free of charge. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with a T-shirt for all participants. If you live in the city limits of Valdosta, there will be free transportation provided by Valdosta on Demand.

If you are interested in registering a teenager, please contact Officer Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com, or Investigator Harrell at charrell@valdostacity.com, or call 229-293-3090. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 24.