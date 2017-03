Danswer: To Democrats and their media sycophants. Where is all the "evidence" CNN claimed to have regarding Trump's ties to Russia? Where is the evidence of any collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia? Four investigations into this nonsense and not a shred of proof. Also, Russia didn't influence anyone to do anything. They didn't hack the voting machines, and the info contained in the documents Russia released was truthful. So, no evidence of collusion, no evidence of any influence, and the documents Russia released weren't faked. Why don't you libs just admit your side lost, fair and square, and act like adults for a change.