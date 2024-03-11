VP Kamala Harris visiting Twin Cities this week

Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit to St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Feb. 9, 2023.

(FOX 9) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a stop later this week in the Twin Cities.

The White House announced Sunday night that Harris would appear in the metro as part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" Tour on Thursday.

The exact details of Harris' stop have not yet been released.

This is Harris' third visit to Minnesota since becoming vice president. Last year, she visited an electric vehicle facility in St. Cloud.