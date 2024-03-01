VP Kamala Harris in Durham to discuss White House plan to invest millions in economy
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Durham later today to talk about the White House plan to invest millions in the economy.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Durham later today to talk about the White House plan to invest millions in the economy.
X has updated its abuse and harassment page in January, and it has added a new section that explains its new rule against intentionally using the wrong pronouns for a person or using a name they no longer go by.
Josh Harris wants to get to know his next quarterback.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
The Cleveland Fed president told Yahoo Finance that a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge "doesn’t really change my view" that inflation is moving down.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
The Mark Cuban-backed, plant-based gentle giants will have you feeling clean and fresh post-bathroom break — whether at home or on the road.
Harley-Davidson reveals throwback special editions, one that celebrates Harley history, and the other rock and roll history.
Electric vehicle startup Fisker is planning to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive the next 12 months. Fisker reported more than 1,300 employees as of the end of September 2023, meaning the cut could affect close to 200 people. Fisker said Thursday that it finished 2023 with $396 million in cash, though $70 million of that is restricted.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
There's a lot at stake in 2024 for workers, investors, and businesspeople. Here's a concise guide to the issues that matter.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Unlike your teenagers, these housecleaners won't talk back.
With more than 5,400 five-star fans and a near-all-time-low price, it's a winner.
American health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.