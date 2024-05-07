VP Kamala Harris will return to Wisconsin next Thursday, her fourth visit this year

Vice President Kamala Harris highlights the Biden administration’s efforts to promote union job growth and apprenticeship programs Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at what will be the Metro Transit Satellite Bus Facility in Madison, Wis.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee next Thursday, May 16, her fourth visit to Wisconsin this year and the latest indication of the Biden administration's continued focus on the battleground state.

Harris will visit Wisconsin as part of her Economic Opportunity Tour, the White House said Tuesday, which highlights how the administration "has built economic opportunity, supported communities, and delivered historic investments for the American people."

Details of where Harris will speak in Milwaukee have not yet been released.

The announcement comes one day before President Joe Biden is set to make his fourth trip to Wisconsin in 2024 in Racine.

Biden is expected to highlight a massive increase in the scale of Microsoft's data center development in Mount Pleasant, an opportunity to contrast the failed Foxconn project supported by former President Donald Trump.

Harris was in the state just over two weeks ago, when she announced new rules for nursing home staffing and rallied voters around abortion in La Crosse. She has also visited Madison and Big Bend this year.

While the administration has often visited the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison, the Biden campaign has also focused attention on traditionally conservative areas like Waukesha County. Trump held his second rally of the year in Waukesha last week.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin voters showed a tight race for the presidency, with 51% supporting Trump and 49% favoring Biden, well within the poll's margin of error.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee next Thursday