VP Kamala Harris to headline fundraiser in Provincetown. Here's what to know.

Excitement has been building in the last few months throughout the Cape Cod community, said Bryan Rafanelli, because of the upcoming appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris in Provincetown.

"We’ve done the good work. People want to participate. And they understand what's at stake for this year's presidential election," said Rafanelli, who will co-host and sponsor 'A Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris.'

"That’s a perfect storm of success."

The fundraiser will be held at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum on July 20, at a time to be announced, Rafanelli told the Times.

"We are building the biggest tent we can get up there, an amazing stage, and we are putting together a dynamic, fun program and political rally," said Rafanelli.

Tickets start at $150, with the priciest option leaping to $150,000 for a “co-chair” position. While the general admission tickets have sold out, Rafanelli said donations as low as $25 have continued to pour in. All funds raised will benefit the Biden Victory Fund, according to the event's flyer.

In addition to refreshments and live entertainment at the event, guests can also expect to rub elbows with some of the most high profile politicians in the region including Gov. Maura Healey, and Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu.

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, who is widely known as the first transgender state senator in United States history, will also be in attendance, said co-host Alix Ritchie.

"It's incredible for her to be on our calendar," said Ritchie, an independent media strategy consultant. "It’s remarkably exciting and I’m thrilled for everyone involved with this event and for Provincetown in particular."

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, will also be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks in 2023 in Arizona on the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris Administration that are dedicated to advancing opportunity for tribal nations and communities.

It's not just about the money

There is an obvious raising money aspect of the event, said Rafanelli of Rafanelli Events, an event planning and design company. The reception will "easily raise $1 million" he said.

But he also hopes the event can urge people to vote locally, and for the presidential race in November.

Rafanelli called Provincetown a “melting pot." There’s no question that people in Provincetown care about the United States, he said. "This is the right time right place to bring the vice president here."

What is Vice President Harris like, on a personal level?

After meeting Harris a handful of times, Rafanelli said she's authentic, kind, and thoughtful.

"I've met a lot of really great politicians before and I do this kind of test: you meet them once, twice, and for a third time. The same person keeps showing up when I meet the vice president," he said. "She can talk the talk. She also makes people feel protected, warm, and grateful. She shows gratitude."

In August 2023, Harris attended "A Grassroots Reception" on Martha's Vineyard. The event was a fundraiser for the President Joe Biden and Harris reelection campaign.

At that time, Cyr told the Times he was attending the event, and a private reception. Harris, he said, comes to the Vineyard most summers for visits. Harris's sister owns a home there, he said then.

What other fundraisers has Rafanelli helped host?

Rafanelli has hosted political fundraisers before including "A Summer Reception with Jill Biden" in 2023, which accommodated about 300 people at his home in Provincetown, which he shares with his husband Mark Walsh.

The lawn reception benefitted the Biden Victory Fund and raised about $650,000, according to Rafanelli. Jill Biden also appeared on Nantucket for another fundraiser, following the Provincetown reception.

In August 2016, Rafanelli and Ritchie helped bring then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and pop icon Cher to Provincetown for a fundraising benefit, with about 1,000 guests in attendance. The event raised roughly $1.5 million, according to organizers.

"That was a big one we did with Hillary and Cher," said Rafanelli. The July event could have that "kind of surprise entertainment," he said.

Rafanelli also helped plan an Obama-Biden campaign fundraiser in 2012, he said. The event was held at the Pilgrim Monument, said Rafanelli. And at that point, President Barack Obama had been in office for four years.

Bringing Harris, who is "the second most powerful person in the world," said Rafanelli, to the very tip of the Cape was "no easy feat."

"As far as I know she's not going to Martha's Vineyard. She's not going to Nantucket. She’s coming to Provincetown. And that’s because we asked her and she agreed to be here," he said.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: VP Kamala Harris reception in Provincetown follows Jill Biden in 2023