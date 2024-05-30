VP Harris delivers US Air Force Academy graduation address

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the commencement address at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday. It marked the first time Harris has delivered the keynote address to graduates of the academy.

“I believe there is no more noble work that one can do than serve our nation in uniform,” she said. “Today, you join the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen.”

She spent much of her address praising the U.S. Armed Forces and thanking cadets for their dedication, emphasizing the important role they play in establishing national security and global stability.

“You have dedicated yourselves to the service of our nation, and America’s security relies on you. I know you will make our country proud,” she said.

The vice president’s guests of honor were the mother and daughter of Maj. LeRoy Homer Jr., who was a graduate of the academy. He was the First Officer onboard United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on September 11, 2001.

Thursday’s graduates will be sworn into the Air Force or the Space Force. The ceremony concluded with a special flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

