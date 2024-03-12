Voting in Windsor this April? Here's your guide to the mayor's race

In the race for the next mayor of Windsor, voters will make a choice between two current Town Board members who are both invested in the community.

In alphabetical order by last name, Jason Hallett and Barry Wilson are vying for the seat currently held by Paul Rennemeyer, who is term limited.

Hallett was elected to his District 6 seat two years ago.

Wilson has been the District 2 representative since 2018 and is mayor pro-tem.

The candidates for mayor of Windsor in 2024 are Jason Hallett, left, and Barry Wilson, right.

Read on for a look at how Wilson and Hallett would approach the role of mayor and what issues they believe are most pressing.

To dig deeper into each of the candidates' experiences, priorities and viewpoints, check out their answers to the Coloradoan's questionnaire, available online at Coloradoan.com.

▶ Read our Q&A with Windsor mayoral candidate Jason Hallett.

▶ Read our Q&A with Windsor mayoral candidate Barry Wilson.

Who they are

Wilson, a 24-year resident of Windsor, is executive director of the nonprofit Poudre River Trail Corridor Inc.

Years of serving on boards and committees has given him knowledge and experience that he believes makes him the right person to be the next Windsor mayor.

And he feels a duty to serve in that way.

"I feel like I'm the right guy at the right time," Wilson said.

Along the way, he has built relationships with people not only in Windsor, but also with leaders in the communities across the region so collaboration can happen on things like water projects, he said.

He said he has a track record of getting things done, including for his own district. Being farther away from the town's core on the Larimer County side means it hasn't always felt like it was part of Windsor at times.

But his work on projects like a pedestrian bridge over the Poudre River, traffic improvements, sidewalks and crosswalks have improved the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Main Street, Wilson said.

And now residents in his district can bike downtown because of the trail connection that's there.

Wilson said he's also brought forward ordinances with big public support, like the one banning smoking from parks, trails and open space, he said.

Hallett is retired from both the U.S. Marine Corps and a career as a financial adviser. The nine-year resident of Windsor said because he is retired, he can put his focus on the town.

Prior to serving on the Town Board, Hallett acknowledged, the idea of accomplishing things in that role seemed much simpler. But now that he's been in the weeds and in the legalese for a couple of years, he wants to also make it easier for residents to understand.

As a Marine, he learned the value of simplifying everything so everyone can figure out what's going on.

Hallett said he still brings the core values of the Marine Corps to his life: honor, courage and commitment.

For him, that looks like helping maintain the small-town character of Windsor; saying no when it's the right thing or fighting for the right things, even if it's hard; and being willing to stick with the town no matter the circumstances or the issue.

"I gave my limbs for this country in Afghanistan, and I want to give the rest of myself to Windsor," he said.

Hallett lost both legs, his right arm and two fingers on his left hand to an IED in Afghanistan when he was 19.

"I’m retired, so I can ... commit my full time and my full schedule to governing the town of Windsor. And I think that's something important, especially since we've grown as large as we have," Hallett said.

Hallett's emphasis on safety is another distinguishing characteristic, he said, noting that in 2020, Windsor was No. 1 in the state for low crime. But the town dropped to No. 4 in 2023.

He said his firsthand experience in the work that police and first responders do gives him an understanding of what they're up against and will help them feel they are supported in the right way.

How they would govern

Hallett believes a town's first priority is to make sure the core jobs are getting done, like safety and transportation.

Outside of that, he would take a holistic approach to focus on things that improve quality of life.

That means making sure town residents' input is built into any strategic plans.

Then, all projects should be evaluated by their merits and impacts on things like schools, water, traffic and other parts of the big picture, he said.

"I think that kind of gives us the best balance," he said, "where everybody gets that input and it ends up being weighed based on what's best for the town, not based on just one factor over another but all the factors together."

As for getting that community input, Hallett has ideas for connecting with the community. He wants to rotate the locations for Coffee with the Mayor across the town's districts to reach more people, for example.

The town could also provide videos or recordings of important town business events so people who can't attend can catch up.

And he'd like to use community events to circulate community surveys to complement the town's current two-year survey.

Wilson said since being elected, he's probably become more moderate, and he takes nonpartisanship seriously.

"It doesn't matter which party you're with, I treat you with respect and I listen to you," Wilson said.

For Wilson, building relationships means working well with others even when you're not in agreement.

"A lot of times, the best outcome is when nobody gets what they want," he said, and it's not helpful to be someone who wants to win at all costs.

Wilson said he's "always on" and is big on doing his research, whether that's for the next Town Board meeting or a broader topic.

"I like being a learner, I like the process of learning, I like being an expert on a topic," he said. "I like to understand it before I talk about it."

So if he needs to learn more on a water topic, for example, he'll go to a class or training.

Wilson said he tries to listen to all sides of town issues, such as with the backlots project, and he's getting support from people even when they've disagreed because of his willingness to listen.

Issues facing Windsor

Hallett's top three priorities are related to growth, safety and housing.

"Windsor has grown a lot in the past few years, with growth comes growing pains," he told the Coloradoan. But he believes growth is paying its way and the town just needs to put into place that holistic approach that weighs projects based on their merits and considers impacts to multiple areas.

On safety, he'd like to see the town better promote its Secure Streets program, which uses residents' cameras, with their permission, to help police gather evidence.

He also wants to see police have "an abundance of tools and resources" and attract more high-quality officers to help deter criminal activity.

On housing, he believes Windsor can "be the crown jewel."

"We can address this issue by having a robust mix of quality housing," he said on his website. "We need to partner with the private sector, to ensure any residential development meets the needs of the town."

Wilson's top priorities are using smart growth to maintain a small-town feel; improving traffic and infrastructure; and having world-class parks, recreation, trails and open space.

Smart growth means having more open space, which can slow residential development and doesn't require water, sewer or traffic infrastructure. But he wants to work on adding affordable and workforce housing.

On traffic and infrastructure, he says the town needs to work with the state and seek grants to improve Colorado Highway 392 and Colorado Highway 257, including widening 392 all the way to Interstate 25.

"Developers need to be held accountable for road and infrastructure improvements needed for their developments," he told the Coloradoan.

When it comes to the pursuit of world-class outdoor amenities, Wilson wants to add Wi-Fi to parks and increase safety using dedicated police officers and cameras. He wants to see more neighborhoods connected by trails.

Wilson also mentioned creating a vibrant downtown as a challenge Windsor will face in the coming years.

As for the backlots, Wilson envisions a well-lit, beautified alley with flowers and art. He wants to work on its design in 2024 so the town can spread out funding for the improvements across future budgets.

How much money their campaigns have

Hallett has amassed $15,495 in his campaign fund, which includes $15,020 of his own money.

Wilson has raised $2,719, including $500 of his own money.

3 Town Board seats are unopposed

Here's who's running in District 1, District 3 and District 5.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor election: Who's running for mayor, what they are prioritizing