Voting in today's Lebanon County primary? Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday is the primary in Pennsylvania.

It is a closed primary, meaning that only voters who are registered Democratic or Republican may vote on candidates in their respective parties. Nominees will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters will be selecting candidates to nominate for various federal and state positions, including President, U.S. Congress and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

When polls will be open

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who will be casting a ballot for the first time at a polling place will need to show proper identification, such as a driver's license, a passport, a student ID, a current paycheck, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Voters who received a mail ballot may vote in person if they have not returned it to the elections office. However, they will need to take the entire mail ballot packet with them to be voided.

Mail ballot Information

Voters can return their no-excuse mail or absentee ballot by placing it in the mail. Voters can also drop off their ballot either at the Lebanon County Elections and Voter Registration office or with an official at the elections drop-off site, both located at the Lebanon County Courthouse, 400 South 8th Street, Lebanon.

The mail-in ballot drop off point will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can only return their own ballot. They must also sign and date the outer envelope of the mail ballot.

All mail ballots must be in the hands of the elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Lebanon County’s Bureau of Registration and Elections officials oversee a new mail-in ballot drop off point in front of the county municipal building for voters to submit their mail ballots.

What if I didn't receive my mail ballot or lost it?

Voters who requested a mail ballot but did not receive it or lost it may to go their polling place, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

However, they will have to cast a provisional ballot to be reviewed by the county elections board to determine whether it can be counted.

E-poll books

The 2024 primary will be the first time all precincts in Lebanon County will be using electronic poll books, or e-poll books, at the polls. E-poll books have voters sign in on tablet computers before casting votes at their polling places.

E-poll books are loaded with registered voters' names, addresses and birth dates. When a voter arrives, a poll worker would be able to review that information and have the voter sign in, similar to having a physical poll book.

E-poll books have nothing to do with casting a ballot or tabulating votes.

How to check results on election night

To see the unofficial results on election night, go to lebanoncountypa.gov/departments/voter-registration.

Statewide results can be found at electionreturns.pa.gov.

Election Office Info

Residents looking for more information can visit the Lebanon County Voter Registration Office website at http://www.lebcounty.org/depts/Voter_Registration or contact them by phone at 717-228-4428.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: 2024 primary in Pa.: Here's what Lebanon County voters need to know