Voting in presidential primary continues through 8 p.m.
Mar. 5—Voting in Minnesota's presidential primary is underway at various polling locations in the community and will continue through 8 p.m.
If you're still looking to get out to vote, the following is a list of the precinct locations:
Albert Lea W-1 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Fairlane Building
1105 Bridge Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea W-2 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
First Lutheran Church
301 Clark St W
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea W-3 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
United Methodist Church
702 US Highway 69
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea W-4 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Grace Lutheran Church
918 Garfield Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea W-5 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Albert Lea National Guard Armory
410 Prospect Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea W-6 P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Assembly of God Church
1540 South Shore Dr
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea Township. P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Albert Lea Town Hall
1508 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 5600
Albert Lea Township. P-2
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Albert Lea Town Hall
1508 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 5600
Albert Lea Township. P-3
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Albert Lea Town Hall
1508 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 5600
Albert Lea Township. P-4
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Albert Lea Town Hall
1508 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 5600
Alden
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Alden City Hall
174 Broadway Ave N
Alden, MN 56009
Alden Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Alden City Hall
174 Broadway Ave N
Alden, MN 56009
Bancroft Township. P-1
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Bancroft Town Hall
75730 240th St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Bancroft Township. P-2
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Bancroft Town Hall
75730 240th St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Bath Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Bath Town Hall
29737 762nd Ave
Clarks Grove, MN 56016
Carlston Township
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Clarks Grove
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Clarks Grove City Hall
101 Independence Ave N
Clarks Grove, MN 56016
Conger
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Emmons
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Emmons City Hall
219 Main St
Emmons, MN 56029
Freeborn
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn City Hall
402 Park St
Freeborn, MN 56032
Freeborn Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn City Hall
402 Park St
Freeborn, MN 56032
Freeman Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeman Town Hall
13517 760th Ave
Glenville, MN 56036
Geneva
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Geneva Community Building
405 1st Ave SE
Geneva, MN 56035
Geneva Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Geneva Community Building
405 1st Ave SE
Geneva, MN 56035
Glenville
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Glenville City Hall
221 Main St W
Glenville, MN 56036
Hartland
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Cross of Glory Church
401 Church St
Hartland, MN 56042
Hartland Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Cross of Glory Church
401 Church St
Hartland, MN 56042
Hayward
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Hayward Town Hall
201 Main St
Hayward, MN 56043
Hayward Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Hayward Town Hall
201 Main St
Hayward, MN 56043
Hollandale
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007
London Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
London Town Hall
90314 2nd St
London, MN 56036
Manchester
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Manchester Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Manchester Fire Hall
70830 255th St
Manchester, MN 56007
Mansfield Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Mansfield Town Hall
62738 150th St
Alden, MN 56009
Moscow Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Moscow Town Hall
24225 885th Ave
Austin, MN 55912
Myrtle
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Newry Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Newry Town Hall
29048 890th Ave
Austin, MN 55912
Nunda Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Nunda Town Hall
13514 700th Ave
Twin Lakes, MN 56089
Oakland Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Oakland Town Hall
89138 Oakland Ave
Oakland, MN 56007
Pickerel Lake Township
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Pickerel Lake Town Hall
70600 180th St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Riceland Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Riceland/Hollandale Government Center
110 Park Ave W
Hollandale, MN 56045
Shell Rock Township
10:00 am — 8:00 pm
Shellrock Town Hall
80976 110th St
Glenville, MN 56036
Twin Lakes
Mail Ballot
7:00 am — 8:00 pm
Freeborn County Government Center
411 Broadway Ave S
Albert Lea, MN 56007