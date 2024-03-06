Voting in presidential primary continues through 8 p.m.

Mar. 5—Voting in Minnesota's presidential primary is underway at various polling locations in the community and will continue through 8 p.m.

If you're still looking to get out to vote, the following is a list of the precinct locations:

Albert Lea W-1 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Fairlane Building

1105 Bridge Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea W-2 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

First Lutheran Church

301 Clark St W

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea W-3 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

United Methodist Church

702 US Highway 69

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea W-4 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Grace Lutheran Church

918 Garfield Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea W-5 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Albert Lea National Guard Armory

410 Prospect Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea W-6 P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Assembly of God Church

1540 South Shore Dr

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea Township. P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Albert Lea Town Hall

1508 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 5600

Albert Lea Township. P-2

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Albert Lea Town Hall

1508 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 5600

Albert Lea Township. P-3

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Albert Lea Town Hall

1508 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 5600

Albert Lea Township. P-4

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Albert Lea Town Hall

1508 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 5600

Alden

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Alden City Hall

174 Broadway Ave N

Alden, MN 56009

Alden Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Alden City Hall

174 Broadway Ave N

Alden, MN 56009

Bancroft Township. P-1

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Bancroft Town Hall

75730 240th St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Bancroft Township. P-2

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Bancroft Town Hall

75730 240th St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Bath Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Bath Town Hall

29737 762nd Ave

Clarks Grove, MN 56016

Carlston Township

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Clarks Grove

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Clarks Grove City Hall

101 Independence Ave N

Clarks Grove, MN 56016

Conger

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Emmons

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Emmons City Hall

219 Main St

Emmons, MN 56029

Freeborn

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn City Hall

402 Park St

Freeborn, MN 56032

Freeborn Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn City Hall

402 Park St

Freeborn, MN 56032

Freeman Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeman Town Hall

13517 760th Ave

Glenville, MN 56036

Geneva

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Geneva Community Building

405 1st Ave SE

Geneva, MN 56035

Geneva Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Geneva Community Building

405 1st Ave SE

Geneva, MN 56035

Glenville

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Glenville City Hall

221 Main St W

Glenville, MN 56036

Hartland

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Cross of Glory Church

401 Church St

Hartland, MN 56042

Hartland Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Cross of Glory Church

401 Church St

Hartland, MN 56042

Hayward

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Hayward Town Hall

201 Main St

Hayward, MN 56043

Hayward Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Hayward Town Hall

201 Main St

Hayward, MN 56043

Hollandale

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007

London Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

London Town Hall

90314 2nd St

London, MN 56036

Manchester

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Manchester Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Manchester Fire Hall

70830 255th St

Manchester, MN 56007

Mansfield Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Mansfield Town Hall

62738 150th St

Alden, MN 56009

Moscow Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Moscow Town Hall

24225 885th Ave

Austin, MN 55912

Myrtle

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Newry Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Newry Town Hall

29048 890th Ave

Austin, MN 55912

Nunda Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Nunda Town Hall

13514 700th Ave

Twin Lakes, MN 56089

Oakland Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Oakland Town Hall

89138 Oakland Ave

Oakland, MN 56007

Pickerel Lake Township

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Pickerel Lake Town Hall

70600 180th St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Riceland Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Riceland/Hollandale Government Center

110 Park Ave W

Hollandale, MN 56045

Shell Rock Township

10:00 am — 8:00 pm

Shellrock Town Hall

80976 110th St

Glenville, MN 56036

Twin Lakes

Mail Ballot

7:00 am — 8:00 pm

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Ave S

Albert Lea, MN 56007