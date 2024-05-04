Voting now underway in two states: Early voting continues in W.Va., begins in Virginia

May 4—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — Early voting continued Friday in West Virginia while that same day Virginia's registered voters started having the opportunity to vote early for the Commonwealth's June 18 Primary Election.

A total of 906 registered voters had cast their ballots as of Friday in Mercer County. Early voting started Wednesday in West Virginia and will continue until May 11. The 2024 Primary Election in West Virginia is May 14.

Each of West Virginia's 55 counties are required to open an early voting location either in its courthouse or a courthouse annex, but some counties have multiple locations. Mercer County has four early voting sites.

These early voting locations include Mercer County Courthouse and the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

Another polling place for early voting has opened in the Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and a fourth one is available at Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive between Princeton and Athens.

Early voting polls in Mercer County are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters should bring their voter ID card, a driver's license or a utility bill which verifies their address.

On Friday, 144 people voted at the courthouse, 73 voted at Covenant Baptist Church, 58 voted in Bluewell and 48 voted in Bluefield for a countywide total of 323, according to Chief Registrar Marie Hill.

Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said the county's registered voters can go to any of these four early voting locations.

Registered voters in Monroe County can go to the old Union Rescue Building on Pump Street in Union and at Peterstown Town Hall on Thomas Street for early voting.

Both of Monroe County's early polling places are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays.

Early voters in McDowell County can go to the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. The county's early voting location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Tazewell County, Va., an early polling place is open at the Tazewell County Registrar's Office in North Tazewell at 2848 Riverside Drive. Early votes can be cast Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters can also go to the early poll on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia's Republican Party Primary Ballot includes U.S. Senate candidates Hung Cao, Edward C."Eddie" Garcia Jr., C.L. "Chuck" Smith Jr. and Scott Thomas Parkinson.

There is no Democratic Primary Ballot because U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va. is running unopposed for his party's nomination.

In Buchanan County, Va., the early voting poll is at the Buchanan County Registrar's Office Riverside Drive in Grundy, Va.

Early votes can be cast in Buchanan County from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters can also go to the early poll on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Bland County, Va., the early polling place will be at the Bland County Registrar Office at 20 Fairground St #101, Bland, Va. The hours will be the same as those in Tazewell and Buchanan Counties.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot in Virginia is May 28.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting can call their general registrar's office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email at info@elections.virginia.gov.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

