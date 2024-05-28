Voting locations in El Paso open until 7 p.m. for Texas Primary Runoff Election: Live

El Paso voters will decide Tuesday, May 28, which candidates will represent their party on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

El Paso, the rest of Texas, 13 other states, and American Samoa held primary elections on Super Tuesday, March 5.

However, Super Tuesday left five races undecided in El Paso. The most closely watched contests are for El Paso County Sheriff and District Attorney.

United States Representative, District 23

State Representative, District 77

District Attorney, 34th Judicial District

Sheriff

Constable, Precinct No. 1

El Paso voting locations open until 7 p.m.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at more than 100 voting locations across El Paso County.

- Aaron Bedoya

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas Primary Runoff Election in El Paso: Results, 2024 live updates