Voting in EU elections ends as polls close in Italy

A nun arrives at a polling station to cast her vote during the European Parliament elections. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Voting has ended in the European Parliament elections in 2024 after polls closed in Italy on Sunday evening at 11 pm (2100 GMT).

Exit polls predicted a strong result for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and far-right parties in both the Identity and Democracy (ID) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) groups.

Indeed, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party from the ECR has come first in the country's EU elections, securing 26-30% of the vote according to a forecast by national public broadcaster Rai.

Voter turnout in the European Parliament elections is estimated to be around 51%, according to initial reports, the European Union legislature reported, but this is set to change now polls have closed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni casts her vote at a polling station during the European Parliament elections. Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

