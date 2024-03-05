Voting on Election Day? Here’s where to cast or drop off your ballot in Sacramento County

Do you plan on dropping off your vote-by-mail ballot on Tuesday, Election Day?

Do you want to vote in person?

Here’s what you need to know about where to take your ballot, voting centers and the deadline in Sacramento County:

Sacramento County voting center locations and hours

“All vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” the Sacramento County elections website says.

Some locations will have language assistance available, including the following language options:

Spanish

Japanese

Chinese

Hmong

Vietnamese

Mien

Korean

Telugu

Tagalog

Laotian

Punjabi

Here’s a list of confirmed vote centers in Sacramento County:

Antelope

Center Joint Unified School District Office Annex, 3243 Center Court Lane

North Highlands-Antelope Library, 4235 Antelope Road

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4647, 3300 U St.

Carmichael

Carmichael Library, 5605 Marconi Ave.

San Juan Unified School District Office, 3738 Walnut Ave.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2140 Mission Ave.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive

Citrus Heights Fellowship, 7405 Mariposa Ave.

Holy Family Community Center, 7817 Old Auburn Road

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 7869 Kingswood Drive

Sylvan Oaks Library, 6700 Auburn Blvd.

Elk Grove

California Northstate University, 9700 West Taron Drive

The Center at District56, 8230 Civic Center Drive

Edward Harris Jr. Middle School, 8691 Power Inn Road

Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way

Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd.

Grace Church Elk Grove, 9766 Waterman Road, Suite F

Laguna Creek Sports Club, 9570 Racquet Court

Wackford Community and Aquatic Complex, 9014 Bruceville Road

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library, 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd.

La Vista Center, 4501 Bannister Road

Living Hope Community Church, 5301 Dewey Drive

Folsom

Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway

Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma St.

Muslim Community of Folsom, 391 South Lexington Drive, Suite 120

Oak Hills Church, 1100 Blue Ravine Road

Galt

Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive

Department of Human Assistance, 210 North Lincoln Way

North Highlands

Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4151 Don Julio Blvd.

North Highlands Recreation Center, 6040 Watt Ave.

Orangevale

Orangevale Grange Hall, Walnut Ave.

Orangevale Library, Greenback Lane, Suite L

Orangevale Recreation & Park District, 6818 Hazel Ave.

Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza, 10947 Olson Drive, Suite 401

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership, 10665 Coloma Road, Suite 200

Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive

The Mills Station Arts & Culture Center, 10191 Mills Station Road

Sacramento

California Museum, 1020 O St.

Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 4641 Marconi Ave.

Department of Human Assistance - Florin, 2450 Florin Road

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7595 Center Parkway

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center, 2201 Cottage Way

Unity of Sacramento Church, 9249 Folsom Blvd.

Pat O’Brien Community Center, 8025 Waterman Road

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs, 4000 Truxel Road, Suite 3

Greater Sacramento Urban League, 3725 Marysville Blvd.

Robertson Community Center, 3525 Norwood Ave.

American River College, 4700 College Oak Drive

Foothill Community Center, 5510 Diablo Drive

Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church, 6201 Hillsdale Blvd.

Arden - Dimick Library, 14177 Watt Ave.

Mirasol Village, 1200 Richards Blvd.

Central Library, 828 I St.

Sacramento Public Library, 1122 Del Paso Blvd.

CLARA Auditorium, 1425 24th St.

Marina Vista Community Center, 240 Seavey Circle

Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St.

California State University Sacramento, Modoc Hall, 3020 State University Drive

Coloma Community Center, 4623 T St.

The East Jay Building, 5025 J St., Suite 102

Colonial Heights Library, 4799 Stockton Blvd.

Arcade Library, 2443 Marconi Ave.

Belle Cooledge Community Center, 5699 South Land Park Drive

Centennial United Methodist Church, 5401 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd.

Common Ground Church, 8355 Arroyo Vista Drive

Christian Center, 7710 Stockton Blvd.

Valley Hi - North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Parkway

George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St.

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave.

Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Commons Drive

Animal Care Services, 3839 Bradshaw Road

Florin Rebekah Hall, 8360 Florin Road

Sacramento Metro Fire Station #50, 8880 Gerber Road

Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library, 7335 Gloria Drive

Sacramento Elks Lodge No. 6, 6446 Riverside Blvd.

Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road

South Natomas Community Center, 2921 Truxel Road

Heritage Park Clubhouse, 2481 Heritage Park Lane

Natomas Charter School, 4600 Blackrock Drive

North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia

Other cities

Herald Fire Station. No. 87, 12746 Ivie Road

Isleton Community Center, 208 Jackson Blvd.

Rancho Murieta Community Services District, 15160 Jackson Road, Rancho Murieta

Depot Building and Park, 6730 Front St., Rio Linda

Walnut Grove Library, 14177 Market St., Walnut Grove

Wilton Community Center, 9717 Colony Road

Where can you drop off your mail ballot in Sacramento County?

Drop-off hours can vary by location, so be sure to check the location information before dropping off your ballot.

Here’s a list of places to return a ballot in person on Election Day, according to the county website:

North Highlands - Antelope Library, 4235 Antelope Rd., Antelope

Carmichael Library, 5605 Marconi Ave., Carmichael

City of Citrus Heights City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights

Rusch Park Community Center, 7801 Auburn Blvd., Cirtus Heights

Sylvan Oaks Library, 6700 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights

Nonie Wetzel Courtland Library, 170 Primasing Ave., Courtland

Elk Grove City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove

Elk Grove Library, 8900 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

Franklin Community Library, 10055 Franklin High Road, Elk Grove

Laguna Creek Sports Club, 9570 Racquet Cort, Elk Grove

West Coast Sourdough, 5030 Laguna Blvd., Suite 109, Elk Grove

Cookie Plug, 5237 Hazel Ave., Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library, 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma St., Folsom

Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford St., Folsom

Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community, 645 Willard Drive

West Coast Sourdough, 2784 East Bidwell St., Suite 200, Folsom

Comfort Inn & Suites, 10380 Twin Cities Road, Galt

Galt - Marian O. Lawrence Library, 1000 Caroline Ave., Galt

Galt City Hall, 380 Civic Drive, Galt

Grocery Outlet Gold River, 2280 Sunrise Blvd., Gold River

Isleton City Hall, 101 2nd St.,Isleton

Isleton Library, 412 Union St., Isleton

Orangevale Library, 8820 Greenback Lane, Suite L, Orangevale

BurgerIM, 4040 Sunrise Blvd., Suite 100, Rancho Cordova

KP International Market, 10971 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordove

Rancho Murieta Community Services District, 15160 Jackson Road, Rancho Murieta

Rio Linda Library, 6724 6th St., Rio Linda

Central Library, 828 I St., Sacramento

Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St.,Sacramento

Sacramento County Administration Building, 700 H St., Sacramento

North Sacramento – Hagginwood Library, 2109 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

McKinley Library, 601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

California State University, Sacramento - Welcome Center, 6000 J St., Sacramento

Colonial Heights Library, 4799 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Arcade Library, 2443 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

Sacramento City College -Operations, 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

Cosumnes River College, 8401 Center Parkway, Sacramento

Grocery Outlet, 7923 East Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Southgate Library, 6132 66th Ave., Sacramento

Valley Hi - North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Parkway, Sacramento

Voter Registration & Elections, 7000 65th St., Suite A, Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Library, 9845 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Sacramento County Service Center South, 8239 East Stockton Blvd., Suite A, Sacramento

Safeway, 8377 Elk Grove Florin Road, Sacramento

Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library, 7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento

Tecoy Porter College Prep School, 2801 Meadowview Road, Sacrament

La Superior Mercados, 2210 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento

South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, Sacramento

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center, 450 West El Camino Ave., Sacramento

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs, 4000 Truxel Road, Suite 3, Sacramento

North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, Sacramento

Del Paso Heights Library, 920 Grand Ave., Sacramento

American River College Welcome and Support Center, 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento

La Superior Mercados, 5731 Hillsdale Blvd., Sacramento

Arden-Dimick Library, 891 Watt Ave., Sacramento

Sacramento County Clerk/Recorder, 3636 American River Drive, Suite 110, Sacramento

Walnut Grove Library, 14177 Market St., Walnut Grove

Wilton Garage, 11050 Wilton Road, Suite B, Wilton

How late is too late to return a ballot in person?

According to California’s Voter Bill of Rights, you have the “right to vote if you are still in line when the polls close.”

“If a voter is in line to vote when the polls close they have the right to vote,” the California Secretary of State Press Office wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Friday afternoon.

How late can I take my ballot to a drop-off location?

No later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, the website says.

What is the latest time to get in line?

Be in line by 7:59 p.m.

“The lines will be cut off at 8 p.m.,” the press office wrote.

How late can I mail in my ballot?

When mailing in your ballot, the California Secretary of State website says the ballot “must be postmarked on or before Election Day” and received no later than seven days after Election Day.

Have a question about the 2024 election season?

Ask the California Service Journalism Team.

You can submit questions directly to our reporters by emailing servicejournalists@sacbee.com or by filling out the form below. We have reporters covering Modesto, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Fresno and Merced.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.