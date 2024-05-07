Voting in Delaware County primary elections off to a slow start

MUNCIE, Ind. — Voting in Tuesday's primary elections appeared to be off to an uneventful — and in most cases, slow — start in Delaware County.

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler reported only one problem with local voting in the early going — a "personnel glitch" delayed the start of voting by about 45 minutes at a polling site, for precincts 87 and 95, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 W. River Road.

Political signs are set up Tuesday at West View Elementary School, 3401 W. Gilbert St., where voters in Precinct 38 cast ballots.

Other local polling sites opened as scheduled at 6 a.m.

At Precinct 38, voting at West View Elementary School, 3401 W. Gilbert St., was decidedly off to a slow start.

While there were campaign signs posted outside the school — in a neighborhood for decades considered a stronghold for Muncie Republicans — at 7:15 a.m., there was only one campaign worker on hand.

More: Tuesday primary ballots offer limited number of local contests

Ron Waecheter was there to encourage votes for Stephen Brand, Republican candidate for Delaware County commissioner.

"It's just been a trickle so far," Waecheter said of voting to that point.

Election workers at the site said 14 ballots had been cast 45 minutes after the polling site opened.

"It will pick up," one official said hopefully.

According to Spangler, 2,435 voters cast "early ballots" at the Delaware County Building in the days preceding Tuesday's election.

Delaware County Republicans had two county commissioner races to decide on Tuesday — Brand was attempting to unseat incumbent James King from the District 1 seat, and another Republican incumbent, Sherry Riggin, faced a GOP primary challenge from Troy Ingram.

Seven candidates, including three incumbents, also sought Republican nominations to three at-large seats on Delaware County Council.

At the top of the ballots, President Joe Biden ran without opposition in the Democratic primary, and former President Donald Trump faced only one opponent — Nikki Haley, who is no longer actively campaigning — on the Republican ballot.

Polls will remain open until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Early turnout low as voting begins in Delaware County primaries