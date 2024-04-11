Voting and candidate information online and in Tribune ahead of May 7 Indiana primary

Absentee poll workers inspect voting machines in the County-City Building before last year's early voting. Early voting began this week and will end May 6, the day before the May 7 primary election. Tribune photo/Jordan Smith

The Tribune is partnering again this year with the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend to publish candidates' answers to questions on the issues. The League, with local help from the ADP, operates Vote411.org, a website with information about the candidates and their positions on key issues. The site also includes other tools to help navigate the voting process, such as links to verify you are registered to vote, voting laws such as what ID is acceptable at the polls, and information about where to vote. The League, ADP and The Tribune have partnered for every election since 2016.

The Tribune has agreed to run candidate answers unedited, meaning any spelling, typographical or grammatical errors are the candidates' own. The Tribune is publishing only some of the questions from a selection of contested races. Additional questions and answers, including from candidates who have no opponent in the primary, are available at Vote411.org.

Early voting for Indiana's May 7 primary election began this past week. Anyone who wishes to vote early can either fill out an application for a mail ballot at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments or vote in person. In St. Joseph County, there are two early-voting locations to choose from: the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd. in South Bend; or the Mishawaka County Services Building, 219 Lincoln Way W. in Mishawaka. At either location, voters must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Early-voting hours at both locations are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until May 3; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a pair of Saturdays, April 27 and May 4; noon to 4 p.m. on a pair of Sundays, April 28 and May 5; and 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 6, the day before the primary.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Voting, candidate info online and in Tribune for May 7 Indiana primary