Voting in August could fill 4 seats on the Duval County School Board. See who's running.

Veterans of teaching, politicking and Moms for Liberty advocacy are among nine candidates who jumped into Duval County School Board election races races before a qualifying deadline ended Friday.

The election outcomes will decide four of the board’s seven seats, with at least three new members joining a panel trying to manage rising expenses and shrinking enrollment as a new superintendent comes into office.

Most of the contests, maybe all of them, will be decided during the Aug. 20 primary vote, although School Board elections are nonpartisan and open to all voters regardless of party.

Winners will take office Nov. 19.

With District 1 board member Kelly Coker not seeking reelection and members Warren Jones of District 5 and Lori Hershey of District 7 termed-out after eight years in office, here are the candidates in this year’s race.

District 1: Nadine Ebri and Tony Ricardo

Ebri was a middle school teacher and 2021 finalist for the school district’s teacher of the year title who took over running a Minecraft lab at Springfield Middle School that promotes learning science, math and coding. She works now for an education technology company.

Ricardo taught at Andrew Jackson High School before leaving to start a sign and art business, the Times-Union has previously reported. He has been in business for more than 30 years.

District 3: Rebecca Nathanson and Cindy Pearson (incumbent)

Nathanson is the former Duval County chair of the political advocacy group Moms for Liberty whose campaign website describes her as a “dedicated advocate for parental rights” who has promoted transparency between the school district and parents and supported teachers seeking common sense discipline.

Pearson, first elected in 2020, promotes “leadership we know and trust” on her campaign website, which touts her involvement in securing “historic funding” for the school district, better wages for teachers and engaging parents in issues affecting their schools.

District 5: Reginald Blount, Nashon Nicks and Hank Rogers

Blount, who served almost 30 years in the U.S. Army and retired in 2016, frames himself as a father of six who values access to quality education. He’s a former City Council candidate whose campaign messages promote improved academic standards and increased access to vocational training.

Nicks has run repeatedly for City Council seats and works with a youth mentoring program based in mixed martial arts training. His campaign website includes calls to "say no to school closings"; emphasize safety in schools; expand mentorships and apprenticeships; and recruit and retain the best teachers.

A 2016 School Board candidate, Rogers is chief operating officer for the I’m a Star Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit that enlists middle- and high school students in volunteer work on youth problems including homelessness and obesity. He has served as the NAACP’s representative to the school district’s Citizen Oversight Committee tracking implementation of sales tax revenue for the district’s master facility plan.

District 7: Melody Bolduc and Sarah Mannion

Bolduc also ran for the School Board in 2016 and taught middle and high school in both Duval and Clay counties. She’s a Moms for Liberty member who calls herself a common-sense conservative. "Children should be taught how to think, not what to think," her website tells visitors.

Mannion is an attorney who advocates focusing on retaining highly qualified teachers, ensuring student safety and maintaining fiscal responsibility on budget choices. A mother of three, her campaign website notes her involvement in PTAs and school advisory councils.

