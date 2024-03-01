The votes are in: Shelby Gideon of Martensdale-St. Marys named Student of the Week

The votes are in!

Shelby Gideon, of Martensdale-St. Marys Jr./Sr. High School, is the Des Moines Register's first Student of the Week.

Gideon, described in her school's nomination as "a positive role model and an active member of the school," earned 11,105 of the 12,552 votes to earn the top spot. A 10th grader, Gideon is a member of band, speech, the academic bowl team, drama, softball, and soccer.

"Shelby works hard to achieve academic excellence, she does an outstanding job in drama as our current stage manager/actress in the upcoming show, and she helps tutor students during her free time," her principal Joshua D. Moser said.

The Register asked principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across central Iowa to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

The readers got to pick the best of the best in our polls. Stay tuned for our next one to come Monday.

Here were the other nominees:

Abdullah Azizi, Roosevelt High School

Abdullah Azizi exhibits Rider Excellence daily through his integrity and is committed to his academic success. He takes initiative when he needs clarification and turns in high quality work.

— Lisa Hesse, associate principal

Patrick Lee, Adel DeSoto Minburn High School

Patrick Lee received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than 1% of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in band, cross-country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, counselor

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Martensdale-St. Marys student named first Register Student of the Week