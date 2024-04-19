The votes are in: Roosevelt High School teen named Des Moines area Student of the Week

Hannah Hayes, a senior at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, is the Des Moines Register's Student of the Week.

Lisa Hesse, Roosevelt's associate principal, described Hayes in her school's nomination of her: "Hannah always goes beyond expectations to achieve excellence."

Hayes' advance placement calculus teacher, Tammy Clements, also described in the nomination, "Hannah works all the suggested problems, asks questions and participates in every class discussion. She has an excellent attitude."

Hayes is a student council president, leader in Environmental Club, champion debater, a member of Best Buddies, Mock Trial and National Honor Society. She has also spoken at the Iowa Legislature regarding issues she is passionate about.

Here were the other nominees:

Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys Jr./Sr. High School

On behalf of the faculty and staff of Martensdale-St. Marys, I am nominating sophomore Carly Franey for the Des Moines Register's Student of the (Week). As reported by English Language Arts teacher Brooke Nichols, Carly Franey is an excellent student who takes the time to do her work well. She is passionate about being a Blue Devil and cheering on each and every member of this school. Carly is involved in many academic and athletic endeavors and in each of them she strives to be the best she can be. Carly supports her peers and will be there to help with whatever is needed. She goes above and beyond to show the best of Blue Devil Spirit.

— Joshua D. Moser, principal

Patrick Lee, ADM High School

Patrick received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than one percent of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in band, cross-country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, high school counselor

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

