Votes but no breakthrough in the GOP state budget stalemate

A picture of money and the words "state budget"

Getty Images/iStock

The two state Republican budgets that moved along separate tracks on Thursday brought out into the open some of the spending differences that budget writers have been arguing about behind closed doors for weeks.

The state House approved its $31.7 billion budget on a 68-36 vote and sent it to the Senate. Senate Republicans opened debate on their own proposal Thursday and are scheduled to bring it to a floor vote on Monday.

“We’ll see where all this ends up,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Winston-Salem Republican and the House senior budget writer.

Republicans from both chambers presented their budgets as appropriate for the “short session” where legislators make adjustments to the spending plan they approved last year.

The House proposal adds a bit more to the raises teachers and state employees are already set to receive beginning July 1. The House budget has 4% state employee raises and average teacher raises of 4.4%. The Senate proposal keeps the 3% state employee and teacher raises already approved.

Suzanne Beasley of the State Employees Association of North Carolina reminded Senate budget committee members of the nearly 25% job vacancy rate state agencies are trying to manage. The problem is tied to the low pay the state offers, she said.

Both budgets include more money for private school vouchers, spending most Democrats and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper oppose.

Despite the hours of budget debate, action on an agreement that would get a revised spending plan to Cooper appears to be stalled.

House Speaker Tim Moore told his chamber Thursday that next week may be the last for scheduled votes at least until the end of July.

The House will not have full meetings the week of July 4, and a number of members have plans through mid-July, he said.

It’s uncertain whether the House will vote on any Senate bills next week, or stick to veto overrides and constitutional amendments, Moore said.

Cooper vetoed a bill allowing billboard owners to cut more trees, including native redbuds, so drivers can better see their roadside ads.

He also vetoed a bill that would funnel more 16- and 17-year-old offenders into the adult court system.

Proposed constitutional amendments on voter ID, noncitizen voting, and an income tax cap are pending.

Republicans have enough members in both chambers to override Cooper’s vetoes and put propposed constitutional amendments on the ballot without Democrats’ help.

The post Votes but no breakthrough in the GOP state budget stalemate appeared first on NC Newsline.