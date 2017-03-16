Votes Expose GOP Duplicity On Trump Taxes

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Congressman Bill Pascrell, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the mounting pressure in Congress to force the release of Donald Trump's tax information.

Launched in 2008, “The Rachel Maddow Show” follows the machinations of policy making in America, from local political activism to international diplomacy. Rachel Maddow looks past the distractions of political theater and stunts and focuses on the legislative proposals and policies that shape American life - as well as the people making and influencing those policies and their ultimate outcome, intended or otherwise.