Voters sent some Oklahoma lawmakers packing while others wound up in runoffs

A voter chats with an election judge after casting his vote at Millwood Field House for the June 18, 2024 primary election. (Photo by Emma Murphy/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Races for the statehouse on Tuesday saw some surprises.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, lost to Republican challenger Jonathan Wingard, of Ada.

McCortney, considered to be more moderate than some of his GOP colleagues, was the Senate Majority floor leader and was slated to become the next president pro tem.

He did not immediately return a message left seeking comment.

No Democrat, Libertarian or independent filed, so Wingard will represent Senate District 13.

House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, faces a runoff with Republican Jim Shaw, of Chandler, for state representative District 32. They were the top two vote getters in a three-way race.

Wallace was a key player in budget negotiations.

Sen. Cody Rogers, of Tulsa, lost to Republican challenger Aaron Reinhardt, of Jenks, in the Senate District 37 race.

Reinhardt faces independent Andrew Nutter, of Tulsa, in the general election.

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently campaigned for Rogers, telling supporters that special interest groups were out to get the incumbent, who does not always vote the way Senate leadership wants him to vote.

Rogers recently said he was the target of a smear campaign and dozens of negative mailers had been sent out against him.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, lost her primary to Kendal Sacchieri, of Blanchard, in Senate District 43. Sacchieri faces a Democrat in the general election.

Garvin said she spent four years doing good work.

“I am really thankful for that opportunity,” she said.

Garvin was not sad about the outcome and looked forward to spending more time with her family and growing her business.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, narrowly avoided a runoff, winning in a four-way primary that included Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, who Jett previously defeated.

No Democrat, Libertarian or independent filed for the post, so Jett secured reelection to Senate District 17.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, narrowly defeated Republican challenger Cody Anderson, of Ringwood, to secure reelection to Senate District 27.

Molly Jenkins of Coyle was elected to House District 33 after defeating Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater. No Democrat, Libertarian or independent filed for the post.

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, will leave the Legislature, losing his race for Senate District 25.

In the race for House District 98, Rep. Dean Davis heads to a Aug. 27 runoff with challenger Gabe Woolley.

Both are Republicans from Broken Arrow.

The winner will face Democrat Cathy Smythe, of Broken Arrow.

Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens will face Julie McIntosh, of Porter, in the Republican runoff. They were the top two vote getters in a three-way race for Senate District 3. The winner faces independent Margaret Cook of Tahlequah in the general election.

Stephens said he was pleased with his performance Tuesday.

“Voters responded to a cowboy who will shoot you straight and has never missed a day of work,” he said.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, secured reelection to Senate District 1 after defeating Houston Brittain of Pryor.

In the race for Senate District 11, Democrat Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, easily defeated Democrat Joe Williams. She will replace Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, who is termed out.

No independent, Libertarian or Republican candidates filed for the seat.

Emma Murphy contributed to this report.

