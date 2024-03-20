Voters reject tax levy looking to benefit Centerville schools

Voters in Centerville have decided to reject a levy that would have benefited Centerville City Schools.

The levy was a reduced amount from November 2023′s levy request, which voters also rejected.

The district previously told News Center 7 that voters rejecting November’s levy forced the district to make cuts, including teaching positions.

The levy would have generated $11.2 million each year for the district’s operational expenses.

It would have cost about $11.50 a month per $100,000 of appraised home value.

Centerville-Washington Township voters last approved additional funding for the schools in 2019.

