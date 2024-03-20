Proposed Sheetz location hits another roadblock after voters reject off-site alcohol sales

Correction: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information. The language used on the ballot asked voters to vote yes or no on permitting alcohol sales including beer, wine, and liquor, for off-site consumption. The specific language for Issue 2 stated “Shall the sale of beer as defined in Section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for off-premises consumption only be permitted within this precinct?” Voters who voted “no” said they do not want alcohol sales for off-site consumption in this area, meaning future businesses would not be permitted to sell alcohol for off-site consumption like a gas station operates. We have verified our understanding of this with the Montgomery County Board of Elections. We apologize for the error.

Voters in the Centerville precinct where a highly-debated Sheetz gas station is proposed to be located were presented with ballot initiatives looking to block carry-out sales.

Local Option 5-A, on the ballot as Issue 2, asked voters to vote yes or no to “Shall the sale of beer as defined in Section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for off-premises consumption only be permitted within this precinct?” per the official ballot language. Over 75 percent of ballots cast were for “no” on this issue, meaning future sales of beer for off-site consumption would be banned.

Voters also had two additional topics to vote on, on the ballot as Issue 3a and 3b, which asked: “Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages by the package, under permits, which authorize sale for off-premise consumption be permitted.” Issue 3b stated: “Shall state liquor store or liquor agency stores for the sale of spiritous liquor by the package, for the consumption off the premises where sold be permitted?”

Over 76 percent of voters selected no for Issue 3a and over 75 voted no for Issue 3b.

With the no vote winning for all three issues, any future site within the precinct would not be permitted to sell beer, wine, mixed drinks, or liquor for off-site consumption. This precinct includes the proposed Sheetz location and current Elsa’s location at Far Hills Avenue and Fireside Drive.

The measure does not impact the existing Elsa’s location which is permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption. The restaurant remains open and in operation.

This represents the latest roadblock for the proposed location which has already been highly-debated and is the subject of a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by Sheetz and the other parties says that Centerville City Council “incorrectly reversed” the planning commission’s approval.

Businesses near the proposed Sheetz, including Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Lutheran Village, have raised concerns about the traffic the Sheetz would bring as well as selling alcohol, tobacco, and CBD products within 500 feet of a school and church.

We will continue to follow this story.




