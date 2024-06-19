Voters reelect Cleveland County sheriff, commissioner in Tuesday primaries

Sheriff Chris Amason presents a budget during a meeting at the Cleveland County Office Building in Norman, Okla., on Monday, June 17, 2024.

NORMAN — Voters have reelected the Republican sheriffin the Cleveland County races Tuesday, along with retaining a county commissioner and deciding the county clerk.

Chris Amason defeated both of his opponents by winning 53% of the vote Tuesday, with 100% of precincts reporting. Julie Tipton, a former Cleveland County jail administrator, received 33% of the vote. Another challenger, former highway patrolman Tim Deal, came in a distant third with 14%.

“I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving and protecting my fellow Oklahomans," Amason said in a statement on social media earlier Tuesday. "When I was elected almost four years ago, I promised to operate the Sheriff’s Office in an honest and transparent manner — putting public safety above politics. I have kept my word, and I have been a forceful advocate against those attempting to defund public safety. You can count on me to never stop fighting to ensure you and your loved ones are protected.”

The race for sheriff drew heightened attention after Amason was accused of overspending this fiscal year, compelling county commissioners and budget board members to divert millions of dollars to "bailout" his office last Monday. A state audit into Amason's office is ongoing.

With no Democrats in the Cleveland County-specific races Tuesday, the sheriff does not have to face anyone in the November general election, held Nov. 5.

The county contains the very southern edge of Oklahoma City, as well as its suburbs of Norman (the county seat) and Moore, along with the surrounding communities of Noble, Lexington, Etowah, Hall Park, Slaughterville, and part of Purcell.

Vote totals so far are preliminary, election board officials said, but final results are expected to be certified in the coming days. Other offices also held by Republicans in Cleveland County were decided Tuesday.

Jacob McHughes attends a meeting at the Cleveland County Office Building in Norman, Okla., on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Cleveland County District 2 Commissioner

Jacob McHughes, Republican commissioner for Cleveland County District 2, handily defeated challenger John Bowman by securing reelection with 64% of the vote.

County Clerk

Miranda Alamillo and Pam Howlett were attempting to replace County Clerk Tammy Belinson after she did not seek reelection. Howlett clinched the seat with 60% of the vote.

Court Clerk

The Cleveland County Court Clerk role saw three candidates square off Tuesday: Republican incumbent Marilyn Williams; Cyndi Arthur, also a Republican; and Debora Cardwell, another Republican newcomer.

Williams also won with 60% of the vote to Arthur's 21% and Cardwell's 19%. Williams will now face Lisa Meyer, an independent, in the Nov. 5 general election.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cleveland County election results: Sheriff, commissioner reelected