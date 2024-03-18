Voters overwhelmingly approve Litchfield Park charter election

Litchfield Park will be Arizona's first charter city in decades, so long as it gets approval from Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Voters approved the measure by a landslide: 82% of voters voted "yes." It appeared on ballots as Proposition 480.

In November, voters were tasked with deciding whether they wanted Litchfield Park to become a charter city, as well as electing 14 freeholders who would help draft the charter.

Litchfield Park is currently a general law city, meaning it operates under state law. But, becoming a charter city gave Litchfield Park the power to craft its own rules and regulations.

The Board of Freeholders consisted of all Litchfield Park residents. Their occupations varied, with a physician and an attorney among them.

Under the charter, the minimum age for a City Council member will be raised from 18 to 21.

There will also be term limits. While the mayor and council members can run for an unlimited number of terms under state law, the charter imposes a limit of four terms that last four years. However, Mayor Tom Schoaf and any City Council members who have surpassed four terms will be able to run for one additional term after the charter is enacted.

However, someone could serve four terms as a council member followed by four years as mayor, although they would have to resign from the council as soon as they submit their nomination papers unless they are already in the last year of their term.

The City Council will have the power to impose taxes for any purpose. While the council could impose a transaction privilege tax, or a sales tax, any property tax will have to go to voters before it is implemented.

Litchfield Park has never had a property tax.

Schoaf previously expressed excitement about early results showing the measure being approved.

“I’m not going to tell you that I’m surprised, because from the residents that I knew, I thought people supported the concept of having a charter and I thought the freeholders did a great job of putting together a charter that the residents would overwhelmingly support,” Schoaf said.

City Manager Matthew Williams previously told The Arizona Republic the process could be complete by May, with the final step getting a sign-off from Hobbs.

