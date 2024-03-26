Voters in Norfolk set for city council and PCC elections

Voters in Norfolk are gearing up to have their say in elections on 2 May.

People will also be asked to choose the county's next Police and Crime Commissioner.

A third of seats at Norwich City Council will also be up for grabs. The vote will be a crucial one as the authority is currently under no overall control.

Labour is currently the largest group at the council with 19 seats.

They lost overall control when four councillors left the group last November to become independent.

The Greens are the second largest group at the council with 13 councillors, having gained two seats from Labour in last year's local elections.

The Liberal Democrats currently have three seats on the council.

The votes will be counted on Saturday, 4 May with the results announced in Norwich.

Police and Crime Commissioner

An election for Norfolk's next Police and Crime Commissioner will also be held on 2 May.

The current PCC, Conservative Giles Orpen-Smellie, has held the role for three years, having been elected in 2021.

The vote had been delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is the third person to hold the office, which was established in 2012 to call police forces to account.

The counting of votes will take place on Friday, 3 May with the results announced in Norwich.

What is a Police and Crime Commissioner?

A PCC is an elected position, often someone associated with a political party.

Their job is to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They hold chief constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

Who can vote in this election?

Everyone eligible can take part in the election as long as they are registered to vote.

Voters will need to show an official form of photo ID before being issued with a ballot paper at the polling station.

These include a passport, a drivers licence and a biometric immigration document.

The name on the register must match that name on the identity document.

By elections

A number of by-elections in Norfolk will also be held on 2 May.

These are for:

Bunwell Ward on South Norfolk Council.

Wymondham Town Council - North Ward on South Norfolk Council.

The results will be published on 3 May.

