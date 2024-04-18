Voters may apply online for absentee ballots for June 4 primary

Apr. 17—The online portal where voters can request an absentee ballot for the June 4 primary election is now open at NMVote.org.

Voters who are not on the permanent absentee list must request an absentee ballot each election cycle to receive one. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 21.

The Santa Fe County Clerk's Office strongly recommends voters allow at least seven to 10 days for their completed ballots to be returned via the mail. After May 21, voters should return their ballot at a drop box rather than through the mail, a Tuesday news release from the office said. Ballots will not be counted if they are received after 7 p.m. the day of the primary election.

For more information, visit SantaFe.Vote or call voter outreach coordinator Mitchell Cox at 505-992-9858.