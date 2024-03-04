What voters should know before heading to the polls for Super Tuesday

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Tuscaloosa for the Super Tuesday primary.

The Democratic and Republican presidential primaries will be on the ballot, which will also include a constitutional amendment and a handful of statewide and local races.

More: Probate judge: Tuscaloosa County's Super Tuesday voting should be 'quick and painless'

Voters must choose either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot. Sample ballots for Tuscaloosa County, along with state's 66 other counties, can be viewed at the Alabama secretary of state's website, sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.

Tuscaloosa County has 54 polling sites. A full list of the polling sites is available on the county's website at www.tuscco.com/polling-locations. To find your polling site, go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview on the secretary of state's website.

Poll workers close out the voting machines and post the vote totals at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Annex Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Rosemarie Childress and Jamie Brewer close out a voting machine at the Annex polling place.

Here's what voters should know ahead of the election:

President

The 2024 presidential candidates who will appear on the ballot in Alabama include two Democratic candidates and seven Republican candidates.

For the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden will run against opponent Dean Phillips.

For the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump, Ryan L. Binkley, David Stuckenberg, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will appear on the ballot. Binkley, Christie, DeSantis and Ramaswamy have all suspended their campaigns.

Constitutional amendment

Voters will also be asked to consider Amendment 1, which would remove the requirement that a budget isolation resolution be passed for local bills to be considered before the passage of the state budgets.

Here is the exact wording that will appear on Tuesday's ballot:

"Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to amend Section 71.01 authorizing the Legislature to sign and transmit local laws or constitutional amendments before the transmission of basic appropriations (Proposed by Act 2023-562)."

Poll workers close out the voting machines and post the vote totals at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Annex Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Other Democratic races

The U.S. Representative 7th Congressional District race will appear on some, but not all, Tuscaloosa County ballots.

Incumbent Terri Sewell and Chris Davis are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House Alabama District 7. Sewell is seeking her eighth term in Congress. The winner will face Republican opposition in the Nov. 5 general election.

Other Republican Races

Tuscaloosa County circuit clerk: This races pits incumbent Magaria Hamner Bobo, who is running for her fourth term, against challengers Kelly Swanson Jones and Beth Lucas.

If needed, a runoff will be held April 16. The winner will face Democrat Sonya McKinstry in the Nov. 5 general election.

According to the county website, "The Circuit Clerk serves as the courts 'official record keeper' and business manager on all court proceedings held in the District and Circuit Courts."

U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: This race will be on some, but not all, of the ballots in Tuscaloosa County. Incumbent Robert B. Aderholt, who is running for his 15th term, and Justin Holcomb are running in the Republican primary for U.S. House Alabama District 4. The winner will face Democrat Elizabeth Anderson in the Nov. 5 general election.

U.S. Representative 7th Congressional District: This race will be on some, but not all, of the ballots in Tuscaloosa County. Christian Horn of Huntsville and Robin Litaker, a retired schoolteacher and former State Teacher of the Year, will be on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. House Alabama District 7.

In February, Horn said he planned to withdraw from the race, but his name will still be on the ballot. The winner will face either Terri Sewell or Chris Davis in the Nov. 5 general election.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: The Republican candidates for Supreme Court Chief Justice are Sarah Stewart and Bryan Taylor. The winner will face Democrat Greg Griffin in the Nov. 5 general election.

Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2: The Republican candidates for Court of Civil Appeals judge are Chad Hanson and Stephen Davis Parker.

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: The Republican candidates for Court of Criminal Appeals judge are Rich Anderson and Thomas Govan.

Public Service Commission President: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Robert McCollum are running for Public Service Commission president.

State Board of Education District 7: This race will be on some, but not all, of the ballots in Tuscaloosa County. Doug Bachuss, Dr. Allen Long and Oscar Mann are running for the Alabama Board of Education District 7 seat.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Tuscaloosa County voters should know about Super Tuesday primary