Voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary that will decide several races

Jun. 3—By 7:01 p.m., the ads, the mailers and the campaign pitches will finally be over.

All that will matter is the count.

Democratic, Republican and Libertarian voters across New Mexico will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a slew of party nominees in contested primary election races — some of which have become heated in recent weeks.

Santa Fe County's Democratic Party ballots include two races in which an incumbent faces a challenger who previously held the job.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is vying for a second term as the region's top prosecutor against predecessor Marco Serna, who served as the district attorney for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties from 2017 to 2020.

Voters also will decide who should get another crack at running the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office: current officeholder Katharine Clark or the former clerk, Geraldine Salazar.

In another high-profile contest, Santa Fe voters in Senate District 24 will pick a successor to Nancy Rodriguez, who is retiring after nearly three decades in the Legislature. Three Democrats — Anna Hansen, Veronica Krupnick and Linda Trujillo — are on the primary ballot.

No Republican candidates are on the general election ballot in the fall for any of those races, which means Tuesday's winners are likely to secure the posts.

There are 48 contested legislative primary races throughout the state: Twenty in the Senate and 28 in the House. In several instances, the winner in Tuesday's election is all but guaranteed a spot in the Legislature because they won't be facing a challenger in November.

The winners of two Santa Fe Commission races and a Magistrate Court contest also are unlikely to face a general election opponent.

Three commission seats are on the Democratic primary ballot, though only two are contested. Lisa Cacari Stone, Scott Fuqua and Benito Martinez Jr. are vying for the District 2 seat, and Stephen Chiulli, Adam Fulton Johnson and Mika Old are running for the District 4 seat.

Voters will decide whether the magistrate judge should hold a law degree, even though it isn't officially required. The Democratic primary race pits Morgan Wood — an attorney appointed to the post in July by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham following the resignation of former Magistrate Judge Dev Atma Khalsa — against Melissa Mascareñas, a retired paralegal without a law degree.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Fe County voters can cast their ballots at any of the 33 polling sites.

Expect some locations to be busier than others.

"What I would recommend is that if you are in a hurry that you should not choose [Christian Life Church on Siringo Road] or [the Santa Fe County Fair Building on Rodeo Road] because those are our social voting locations," said Clark, the county clerk.

"There are lots of other sites around the county that are less busy," she said.

For a complete list of polling sites, as well as wait times Tuesday, go to santafe.vote and click on "polling locations."

"We put all of our sites on a Google map, so if it's easier for you to click a site and get driving directions on Google, you can do that, too," Clark said.

A turnout tracking tool on the County Clerk's Office website shows close to 13,300 voters have already cast ballots in Santa Fe County, the vast majority through early voting.

Some 117,250 people have voted already absentee or in person statewide, the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office reported Saturday.

