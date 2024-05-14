Voters head to the polls for Maryland primary day

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — It’s primary election day in Maryland and West Virginia.

The race is neck and neck between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Congressman David Trone.

Alsobrooks and Trone are seeking the U.S. Senate seat in Baltimore.

Voters will get to decide which one will advance in November.

Both have been hitting the campaign trail hard to squeeze out every last vote.

According to an Emerson College Polling/DC News Now/The Hill survey, 42% of voters support Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic Primary, while 41% support David Trone.

Trone has spent more than $60 million of his own money, according to campaign finance reports, to win the race.

Alsobrooks has garnered key endorsements from office holders like Governor Wes Moore.

Both say they are the only electable candidate who can beat popular former Republican Governor Larry Hogan who is the presumptive GOP nominee.

“It is a critical race this year,” said voter Roy Surrett. “And I think Maryland actually will play a big role in determining the future of the Senate. So, I just hope people understand that and appreciate that and understand there’s a lot at stake in a country, particularly with the Senate, and got to vote the right way.”

Polls opened in Maryland at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to bring a sample ballot and an ID.

They find their assigned polling place here.

