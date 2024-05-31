Voters head to polls to kick off 2024 election season

May 31—OTTUMWA — When voters to to their respective polling places Tuesday for the 2024 primary election, there will be no shortage of candidates to sort through to determine who will survive to November.

Most counties in The Courier's coverage area have a local primary of some sort, and everyone will be voting for state and federal candidates as well.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. A look at the races that will be on the ballot in various counties:

Wapello County

Republicans Carrie Teninty, the city clerk in Eldon, and Jeff Tharp will be squaring off in a board of supervisors primary to see who will face Democrat Brian Morgan in the fall. Morgan is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot as he seeks a third term on the board.

Davis County

The only contested primaries in Davis County will be for auditor and sheriff, all on the Republican ballot as no Democratic candidates threw their name into the ring. In the auditor primary, Brenda Johnson will face Kristi L. Goodson, while Zach Dunlavy will face Josh Sinnott in the sheriff primary. Dunlavy is the chief of the Bloomfield Police Department and Sinnott is the chief deputy of the sheriff's office.

Jefferson County

There is a crowded field for two supervisor seats in the county, as voters will choose two canddiates between incumbent Dee Sandquist, Joe Ledger, Tom Drish and Julie Greeson on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Susie Drish is on the Democratic ballot and is running unopposed in an effort to serve a second term.

Monroe County

The board of supervisors race could be interesting, with primaries in both parties on separate ballots.

On the Republican side, incumbent Michael Beary will be facing Kendall Hollingsworth and Jimmie Stanley for the opportunity to retain his seat, while on the Democratic side, incumbent John Hughes will face Peggy Vandenberg in a bid to keep his seat. Hughes is the only Democrat on the county's three-member board.

There is also a three-candidate primary for sheriff, all on the Republican side. Scott Dunning, Todd Stewart and Joe Worth all are seeking the role to replace Daniel Johnson.

Van Buren County

The board of supervisors has a three-candidate field on the Republican side, including incumbent Alex Richards. Fellow Republicans Gary Adam and Robert Waugh will be on the ballot to try to snag the seat. Also, Rob Caviness and Bradly Hudson will run on the Republican side to replace Dan Tedrow. Caviness ran for the seat in 2020, and Hudson is currently the chief deputy in the office.

U.S. House of Representatives

In Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, which spans a large swath of the lowest two tiers of counties from Wapello and Davis to the west, will be choosing between Lanon Baccam and Melissa Vine on the Democratic primary ticket to face incumbent Republican Zach Nunn, who is running unopposed.

In the 1st District, which includes Jefferson and Van Buren counties, voters will choose between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and David Pautsch in the Republican primary, while Democrat Christina Bohannon is running unopposed.

