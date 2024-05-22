Voters finally OK replacement for crumbling Idaho school. West Ada levy passes, Kuna’s fails

The Salmon School District will finally get a new school.

After decades of voters rejecting every bond the district ran, the community on Tuesday approved a $20 million bond to build a new pre-K-8 school with a resounding 72% support.

The election comes after the Idaho Statesman and ProPublica reported last year on how children across the state were learning in schools with freezing classrooms, leaking roofs and discolored water. Salmon was one of the most poignant examples, having run around a dozen failed bonds over the past two decades to replace its crumbling schools.

At Salmon’s Pioneer Elementary, the plumbing is failing, the floors are uneven and pose tripping hazards and sewage sometimes backs up into a corner of the kitchen. Parts of the building aren’t accessible for students with disabilities. The foundation is crumbling.

The district is one of only two that has ever turned to a state program created in 2006 that lets school districts borrow money from the state if they have unsafe facilities and can’t pass a bond or figure out another way to fix them. But a state panel at the time decided that Salmon’s problems did not warrant a new school under the law, only new roofs and seismic reinforcements. After that process, the district ultimately decided to close its middle school, which now sits abandoned beside the the elementary school, surrounded by a wire fence.

When the Statesman and ProPublica visited the elementary school last year, it had many of the same problems it had about a decade ago, when it first applied for help from the state.

Over the past several months, a group called the Salmon Needs Assessment Committee has been active on social media to provide information about the bond and share the challenges that the elementary school faces. The Statesman reached out to the committee and the school principal for comment.

Kuna levy fails, West Ada levy passes

The Kuna School District’s supplemental levy, which would have provided the district $5.3 million per year for two years, failed with about 43% support. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.

The levy would have funded 15 teachers, including four kindergarten teachers, along with some facilities maintenance projects. It also would have helped maintain existing curriculum and technology, and provided some funds for facilities maintenance needs, according to the district. Most districts across Idaho rely on supplemental levies for operational needs.

The Statesman has reached out to the Kuna School District for comment.

In West Ada, voters approved a supplemental levy that will provide $13.8 million per year for two years. That measure will help provide for the salaries of around 150 teachers, along with the services of 19 student resource officers.

Ahead of the vote, the district said there would be a “significant reduction in workforce” if the measure failed.