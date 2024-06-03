Voters to determine city council, mayoral races, lake issue at June 4 election

Jun. 3—MITCHELL — Voters in Mitchell will decide a number of candidate races as well as a hotly-debated plan for Lake Mitchell when it heads to the polls Tuesday, June 4 for the primary election.

With a three-way race for mayor, eight candidates vying for three seats in three different wards for the Mitchell City Council and a ballot issue that will determine the future plans for cleaning up Lake Mitchell, there will be plenty for voters to decide when they check the boxes on their ballots.

Susan Kiepke, auditor for Davison County, said she expects a good turnout Tuesday thanks to a ballot full of races and the strength of absentee voting, which she said appears to be up this year from past primary elections.

"I think it's going to be a good turnout because we've had good absentee voting," Kiepke told the Mitchell Republic.

So far, Kiepke said her office has recorded about 1,400 absentee ballots for this election. That's as much as triple the number of some elections in the past and about double what her office saw during the last primary election two years ago.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mitchell voters will cast their ballots at the Davison County Fairgrounds and voters should bring along their state-issued photo identification for confirmation once they arrive at the polling place.

It is expected to be a long day but one for which her office is prepared, Kiepke said. She has a full complement of poll workers ready to go for Tuesday and has been busy making sure the polling places overseen by her office are ready to welcome the public.

Poll results are not expected to begin trickling in until at least an hour after polls close. Kiepke said her office is not allowed to release tallied numbers before 8 p.m. central time due to the fact that half of South Dakota is in the Mountain Time Zone, where polls close an hour later due to the time change.

The Mitchell Republic will publish results as they become available Tuesday night.

Voters will choose between three candidates for mayor of Mitchell.

Mitchell residents will choose between three candidates in the race. Incumbent Bob Everson will face off against challengers Jordan Hanson and Terry Sabers. The seat is a three-year term.

Voters will decide on a number of races for seats on the Mitchell City Council.

In Ward 1, Dan Sabers, an incumbent, will face challengers Sarah Deakins and Jesse Stroud. In Ward 2, Kevin McCardle, the incumbent, will take on challenger Shaun Davis. Ward 4 will also see a three-way race between incumbent Jeff Smith and challengers Montana Walcott and Don Everson.

All three seats up for grabs on the Mitchell City Council are for three-year terms.

Voters in Mitchell will also decide the future plans for Lake Mitchell, primarily whether the city should dredge the lake to help reduce high algae levels, a problem that has plagued the lake for decades.

The ballot question will determine if the city of Mitchell should "issue its revenue bonds in a principal amount not exceeding $16,815,900 bearing such interest rates and payable upon such terms as may be determined by the city council, for the purpose of providing funds for the Lake Mitchell Project, and paying the cost of issuance?"

Republican and Democratic voters will also decide a handful of partisan ballot questions on Tuesday.

On the Democratic ticket, in addition to the mayoral, city council and Lake Mitchell questions, voters will determine a presidential candidate for the November general election. Voters will choose Tuesday between Marianne Williamson, current president Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Dean Phillips and Armando Perez-Serrato.

Also in addition to the three non-partisan races at the city level, Republican voters will also select two precinct committee men and a committee woman.

In the race for committee man for Precinct 6, voters will be able to choose between Boyd A. Reimnitz and Michael Vehle. In the race for committee woman for Precinct 6, voters will be able to choose between Tona Rozum and Kay Reimnitz. In the race for committeeman for Precinct 13, voters can choose between Larry A. Mathis and Mike Lauritsen.