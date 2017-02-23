Voters Say Democrats Aren't Doing Enough To Block President

Democrats need to push back harder against President Donald Trump if they want to win over voters in the next elections. Roughly 72 percent of all Democrats don't think their leaders in Congress are doing enough to stop the president, according to a Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday.

The poll titled "In Trump Era, What Partisans Want From Their Congressional Leaders," found 77 percent of liberal Democrats and 68 percent of conservative and moderate Democrats are unhappy with Democratic leaders. The sample size of the report was 1,503 adults, 18 years of age or older, living in all 50 U.S. states. They were asked questions through telephone interviews conducted Feb. 7-12.

Democrats concerned their party will not do enough to oppose Trump More

Mass protests have so far defined the Trump era and the president has the lowest approval rating of any new president. Many voters have called for Trump's impeachment, and some Democrats have also expressed support for the idea. But leaders in Congress have failed to take signficiant action. Some fear that giving in to populist sentiments could backfire if they fail to establish a certitude of misconduct and wrongdoing in absence of concrete evidence.

"When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up. But that's not the subject of today," Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said earlier this month. Similarly, several Democrats such as California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, have also urged Democrats to hold off on impeachment. “Before you can use the ‘I’ word, you really need to collect all the facts…the ‘I’ word we should be focused on is 'investigations’," he said.

Reports suggest that Republicans in both the GOP-led House and Senate have already responded to criticism against the Trump administration with fundraising pleas to defend the president.

“No president has EVER endured the level of disrespect shown to President Trump. (It’s sickening) Unprecedented obstruction from the left on his cabinet nominees. Mockery and scorn from the liberal media. And now the liberal elite are calling for his impeachment … IN HIS FIRST MONTH,” read one National Republican Senatorial Committee email from last week, according to Politico.

Meanwhile, Nate Silver, the editor-in-chief of ESPN's FiveThirtyEight site, said the best way to take down Trump may be to ignore him. "While he faces a lot of challenges — mostly of his own making — he sometimes benefits from news coverage that overextends itself and predicts his immediate demise only to have to pull back later, perhaps making him seem more formidable in the process . We learned that lesson the hard way in the primaries, and then we often watched the same feeding-frenzy mentality take hold in the general election," Silver wrote

Related Articles