Voters deciding 3 of 5 contested primnary congressional district races in central Ohio

There are contested primaries for party nominations in three of the five U.S. House districts that touch all or parts of central Ohio counties.

In the other two congressional districts in central Ohio, incumbents were unopposed and will meet their unopposed party rivals in the Nov. 5 general election.

Here are the contested congressional races:

15th Congressional District

Zerqa Abid, 55, left, and Adam Miller, 59, are competing for the Democratic nomination in the 15th Ohio Congressional District in the March 19 primary. The winner will face incumbent Republican Mike Carey in the November general election.

In Ohio's 15th Congressional District, Democrats Zerqa Abid, a community activist, and state Rep. Adam Miller, who is not seeking reelection to his Ohio House 6th District seat, are competing in the primary to see who will face unopposed incumbent Republican Mike Carey in November. In central Ohio, the district includes Columbus' Downtown, Franklinton, West Side and South Side, as well as southern Franklin County, east to Canal Winchester, and all of Madison County.

Abid, who has never run for public office before, said that she is running for Congress because she wants to be where the country's major policy decisions are made in order to help the most vulnerable. She wants to focus on economic and job development, access to public transportation, and assisting Columbus' immigrant population. She also plans to continue her work addressing domestic violence, gun violence and addiction in the 15th District.

Miller, of Columbus' Far West Side, is giving up his seat in Ohio's House 6th District to run for the 15th Congressional District seat. The public school teacher, administrator, and U.S. Army Reserve colonel Miller said that he is running for Congress to help it get back to its roots of solving problems. He said he wants to prioritize mental health and addiction services in the 15th District and address the mental health needs of veterans.

According to unofficial AP results, Miller is beating Abid by a large margin. Current, he has over 70% of the votes.

4th Congressional District

Steve Thomas, 69, and Tamie Wilson, 51, are competing for the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional District seat. The winner will face longtime Republican incumbent Jim Jordan in the November general election.

In the 4th Congressional District, two Delaware County Democrats, Steve Thomas and Tamie Wilson, are competing for their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Jim Jordan in November. The district includes a large portion of Delaware County and all of Union County in central Ohio, as well as other counties to the north and west.

Steve Thomas, 69, of Powell, is running to have the chance to unseat Jim Jordan. If he wins the primary and the general election, his aim is to bring economic development to the 4th District. The tech entrepreneur said that Jordan is not properly representing the district's interests and plans to assist farmers by eliminating trader barriers and prioritizing infrastructure investment, and that he wants to focus on building relationships with those in the House, Senate and the executive branches.

Thomas' opponent, Tamie Wilson, is from Westerville and has run for the 4th Congressional District seat previously. She defeated Jeffrey Sites in the May 2022 Democratic primary by 644 votes, according to Ballotpedia. In the November 2022 general election, she received a little over 30% of the votes in a lopsided loss to Jordan.

Currently, Wilson is holding a sizeable and unofficial lead over Thomas. According to unofficial AP results, she is winning nine out of the district's 13 counties.

Like her opponent, Wilson is also running for the seat in order to again challenge Jordan in the general election. Citing Jordan's controversial track record, Wilson has said that Jordan is a person of "low character" who "doesn't do anything for anyone except for Trump."

Wilson says that this election will be different because she has more name exposure in the district compared to her last bid and because she has taken the time to be involved in the community and can better empathize with its struggles. She is relying on her commonsense campaign strategies to win over voters from across the political spectrum.

2nd Congressional District

In Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, "crowded" may be an understatement.

Eleven Republicans are seeking their party's nomination for the seat currently held by GOP incumbent Brad Wenstrup, who is retiring. The winner will face unopposed Democrat Samantha Meadows in November. The massive district includes Pickaway County in central Ohio, then goes south through Ross County (Chillicothe) to the Ohio River, east to where the river borders the northern West Virginia panhandle, and west to Cincinnati's eastern suburbs.

According to unofficial AP results, David Taylor, Larry Kidd, and Tim O'Hara are among the top three candidates for the seat. Taylor is in the lead with 23% of the votes, followed by Kidd at 22.2%, and O'Hara coming in last at 20.8%

3rd and 12th Congressional Districts uncontested in primary; incumbents will face challengers in November

In the 3rd Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Joyce Beatty was unopposed in the primary, as was Michael Young for the Republican nomination. The two will face off in November to represent the district, which is located entirely in Franklin County and includes most of the city of Columbus as well as other cities like Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, New Albany, Westerville, Worthington and Whitehall.

In the 12th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, was unopposed in the primary as was his Democratic challenger, Jerrad Christian. The two will compete in the November general election to represent the district, which in central Ohio includes the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Licking and Fairfield counties.but goes all the wayto Athens.

