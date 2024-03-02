Voters to decide on superintendent, school board, circuit judge

Mar. 2—Voters locally and across Alabama will head to the polls on Tuesday, with Cullman County set to decide a number of contested races. All of those will unfold within the Republican Party primary election, though Tuesday's primary will determine state and national candidates for the Nov. 5 General Election for both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The race for superintendent of the Cullman County School system on Tuesday will return the issue to voters for the first time since 2013, when the position was made an appointed one. Incumbent Dr. Shane Barnette and Holly Pond educator Morris Williams will face each other for the superintendent's seat.

Circuit judge Martha Williams is not seeking reelection this cycle, leaving her seat open for a contest between local attorney Melvin Hasting and Cullman County attorney Emily Niezer Johnston. For the Place 2 seat on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, local attorney and Cullman County native Stephen Parker is challenging incumbent Chad Hansen.

Larry Duke and Steve Link will face each other for the District 1 (West Point) seat on the Cullman County School Board.

Incumbent District 4 U.S. House Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Halyeville) will face a challenger to keep his position on Tuesday, with Justin Holcomb (R-Trussville) also seeking the District 4 House seat. The party primaries also will determine Democratic and Republican candidates for the full slate of state and national races on the ballot this Nov. 5, including the race for U.S. President currently highlighted by Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Polls across the county and statewide open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To cast a ballot at any of Cullman County's 50 voting locations, voters must present a valid form of state-recognized identification.

Though April 16 is the date when runoff races will be decided, no local primary races feature more than two candidates, and their outcomes will be determined on Tuesday. Because no local Democrats have qualified to run in the general election, the GOP primary also will decide all contested races in Cullman County.

Visit the Alabama Secretary of State's Voter ID website at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id/valid-ids for a full listing of valid voter ID types. If you're unsure of your designated polling location or wish to confirm your voter registration status, visit the Secretary of State's lookup page online at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

