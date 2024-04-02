Voters to decide how marijuana is used in Florida

Voters will decide how marijuana is used in Florida.

60-percent of Florida voters would have to sign off on recreational marijuana for it to be legal in the state.

There is now a proposed amendment on the November ballot.

The Pipe and Pouch smoke shop’s most popular products include c-b-d, Delta-8, and T-H-C-A.

However, the product highest in demand they can’t sell is marijuana.

“Every day I literally have people coming in and asking hey do you guys carry this,” Daniel Vo said. “I have to tell them we’re not so much a dispensary so we can’t.”

Vo runs the smoke shop.

In November, Floridians can vote to legalize recreational marijuana for anyone over 21, allowing people to buy and use it without a medical license.

“It would open up more opportunities for people who sought it out through the medical route,” Sam Kenworthy said. “They’ll have an easier time accessing it.”

Kenworthy smokes medical marijuana.

“The challenging part is in time periods versus prescription,” Kenworthy said.

Both men see nothing but green for businesses if the amendment passes.

“Great addition not only to Orlando but the state to collect taxes on,” Kenworthy said.

“What difference is a dispensary and a bar,” Vo said. “A bartender and a blunt tender? They both curate what you want.”

If the initiative is approved, people would be allowed to have up to three ounces of marijuana on them and up to five grams in its original form.

