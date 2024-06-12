Voters will decide Braintree's fiscal future Saturday. What you should know about the vote

BRAINTREE – Voters will be asked whether to approve the first-ever permanent tax override in a bid to alleviate the town’s financial woes.

Mayor Erin Joyce proposed asking voters if the town can tax an additional $8 million annually to lessen the blow of an $18-million budget shortfall. The town is still planning to make budget cuts even if the override does pass.

There are 28,380 registered voters eligible to cast a ballot.

Here’s what to know.

When and where is voting taking place for the Braintree special election?

The town’s special election is Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are three voting centers.

Voters belonging to Districts 1A, 1B, 2A and 2B will vote at Braintree High School, 128 Town St. Districts 3A, 3B, 4A and 4B will vote at East Middle School, 305 River St. Districts 5A, 5B, 6A and 6B will cast ballots at South Middle School, located at 220 Peach St.

Why is the town voting on a tax override?

A law passed in 1980 known as Proposition 2½ requires towns and cities in Massachusetts to ask voters’ permission to raise or lower taxes greater than the allowed 2.5% annually. This can be done on a permanent basis through a tax override or on a temporary basis with a debt exclusion.

The town’s expenses continue to outpace revenue, and the mayor has noted that this override would provide the town with an immediate injection of recurring dollars.

What question is on the Braintree special election ballot?

“Shall the Town of Braintree be allowed to assess an additional $8,000,000 in real estate and personal property taxes for the purposes of funding the following departmental expenses: General Municipal Government ($2,500,000), School Department ($4,000,000), and to fund an Override Stabilization Fund for General Municipal and School Department operations ($1,500,000) for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024?”

How much will Braintree’s $8 million permanent tax override cost homeowners?

The average single-family home in Braintree is valued at $668,178. If the tax override passes, that would mean a $454 property tax increase for the next year. For a home valued at $250,000, the annual property tax increase would be $170. For a home valued at $1 million, the increase in property taxes would be $680.

To calculate the estimated cost of this override for your home, find your home’s assessed value on the town’s property search. Then, divide that number by 1,000 and multiply that result by 0.68.

What’s at stake if voters do or do not pass the tax override?

The town’s four biggest departments – schools, police, fire and public works – face different impacts with and without the tax overrides.

For schools: 91 positions would be cut without the override, as well as elimination of 5th grade math lab, 7th grade world language and elementary media programs; reduction of electives; and larger class sizes. With the override, 44 positions would be cut and elementary media programs would remain eliminated, but other proposed cuts would be restored.

For police: No police officers would be laid off in either scenario, but those working in the traffic unit or as school resource officers would be reassigned and save the department money in overtime costs.

For fire: No firefighters would be laid off, but the minimum number of personnel required on duty would go from 17 to 13.

For public works: Without an override, 35 public works staff members would lose their jobs. It also means roadwork and town building maintenance could be delayed and the splash pad would close for the summer.

When did Braintree last vote on a tax override?

Braintree voters have only decided on two permanent tax overrides, rejecting both. The first was in June 1997 for $2.9 million to help pay for school expenses like rising special education costs, contractual obligations and teaching materials. It lost by a 3,200-vote margin.

The second tax override vote was in May 2003, asking for $2 million for general operating costs.

Voters in Braintree have also been asked to decide temporary debt exclusion requests a handful of times. They passed four asks for the first time in September 2020, amounting to $94 million.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree voters will decide $8M tax override question Saturday