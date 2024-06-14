Voters will choose new Lubbock mayor on Election Day: Here's what to know

Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·3 min read

Election Day for a pair of high-profile municipal runoffs is Saturday.

Former city councilmen Steve Massengale and Mark McBrayer are competing in a runoff election to become Lubbock's next mayor after neither received more than 50% of the vote in the May 4 general election. Anna "Anah" Menjares and Gordon Harris will face off to serve four years in the Lubbock City Council District 2 seat currently held by Shelia Patterson Harris, who is not seeking re-election.

More: McBrayer, Massengale will head to runoff for Lubbock mayor

More: District 2 voters send Harris, Menjares to Lubbock City Council runoff election

Massengale is the former District 4 councilman and a Lubbock small business owner who was first elected to the council in 2016 when he unseated then-Mayor Pro Tem Jim Gerlt. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2020. Massengale previously served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

McBrayer is the former councilman representing central Lubbock's District 3. He was first elected in 2022 in an uncontested race and served half of his four-year term. He is a local attorney and entrepreneur.

Voters in some jurisdictions will also choose appraisal district directors, school board members or town aldermen.

Where to vote in Lubbock

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Registered Lubbock County voters can cast their ballot at any of nearly 40 vote centers across the county, and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Lubbock County vote centers are:

  • Abernathy City Hall – 811 Ave. D (Community Room), Abernathy

  • Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St. (2 Commons Room), Lubbock

  • Bayless Elementary School – 2115 58th St. (East Hall), Lubbock

  • Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N. Frankford Ave. (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock

  • Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock

  • Casey Administration Building – 501 Seventh St. (Room No. 104), Wolfforth

  • Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 Fourth St. (Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan Hall), Lubbock

  • Cavazos Middle School – 210 N. University Ave. (Gym), Lubbock

  • Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave. (Sanctuary), Lubbock

  • Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Road (Café Area), Lubbock

  • Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St. (Social Hall), Lubbock

  • Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave. (Lodge Hall), Lubbock

  • First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St. (Classroom), Lubbock

  • Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St. (Entry Hall), Lubbock

  • Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St. (Library), Lubbock

  • Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave. (Social Hall), Lubbock

  • Idalou Community Center – 202 W. Seventh St., Idalou

  • Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices – 13807 Indiana Ave., Lubbock

  • Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St. (Gym), Lubbock

  • Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th St. (Breezeway), Lubbock

  • Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave. (Activity Room), Lubbock

  • Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst St. (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock

  • Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock

  • New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S. Monroe Ave., New Deal

  • Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St. (Gym), Lubbock

  • Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock

  • Preston Smith Elementary School – 8707 Dover Ave. (Cafeteria), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)

  • Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (Gym), Lubbock

  • Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock

  • Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St. (Gym), Lubbock

  • Shallowater Community Center – 902 Ave. H, Shallowater

  • Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W. Garza St. (Community Room), Slaton

  • South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave. (Gym Area), Lubbock

  • Sunset Church of Christ – 3625 34th St. (Powerhouse), Lubbock

  • Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St. (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock

  • Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave. (Library), Lubbock

What to bring to the polls

Voters will need a form of identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID with photo or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does not have an ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, other options are available. Those are listed at votelubbock.org or by calling 806-775-1339.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Election Day guide: Voters to choose new Lubbock mayor Saturday