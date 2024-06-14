Voters will choose new Lubbock mayor on Election Day: Here's what to know

Election Day for a pair of high-profile municipal runoffs is Saturday.

Former city councilmen Steve Massengale and Mark McBrayer are competing in a runoff election to become Lubbock's next mayor after neither received more than 50% of the vote in the May 4 general election. Anna "Anah" Menjares and Gordon Harris will face off to serve four years in the Lubbock City Council District 2 seat currently held by Shelia Patterson Harris, who is not seeking re-election.

Massengale is the former District 4 councilman and a Lubbock small business owner who was first elected to the council in 2016 when he unseated then-Mayor Pro Tem Jim Gerlt. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2020. Massengale previously served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

McBrayer is the former councilman representing central Lubbock's District 3. He was first elected in 2022 in an uncontested race and served half of his four-year term. He is a local attorney and entrepreneur.

Voters in some jurisdictions will also choose appraisal district directors, school board members or town aldermen.

Where to vote in Lubbock

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Registered Lubbock County voters can cast their ballot at any of nearly 40 vote centers across the county, and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Lubbock County vote centers are:

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Ave. D (Community Room), Abernathy

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St. (2 Commons Room), Lubbock

Bayless Elementary School – 2115 58th St. (East Hall), Lubbock

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N. Frankford Ave. (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock

Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock

Casey Administration Building – 501 Seventh St. (Room No. 104), Wolfforth

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 Fourth St. (Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan Hall), Lubbock

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N. University Ave. (Gym), Lubbock

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave. (Sanctuary), Lubbock

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Road (Café Area), Lubbock

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave. (Lodge Hall), Lubbock

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St. (Classroom), Lubbock

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St. (Entry Hall), Lubbock

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St. (Library), Lubbock

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Idalou Community Center – 202 W. Seventh St., Idalou

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices – 13807 Indiana Ave., Lubbock

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th St. (Breezeway), Lubbock

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave. (Activity Room), Lubbock

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst St. (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S. Monroe Ave., New Deal

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock

Preston Smith Elementary School – 8707 Dover Ave. (Cafeteria), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (Gym), Lubbock

Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Ave. H, Shallowater

Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W. Garza St. (Community Room), Slaton

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave. (Gym Area), Lubbock

Sunset Church of Christ – 3625 34th St. (Powerhouse), Lubbock

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St. (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave. (Library), Lubbock

What to bring to the polls

Voters will need a form of identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID with photo or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does not have an ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, other options are available. Those are listed at votelubbock.org or by calling 806-775-1339.

