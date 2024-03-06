Patricia Poston hands out a sticker to Billy Davis after he voted at Holly Oak Park in the North Carolina primary Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024.

Cleveland County may have some new faces on the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners this fall.

Newcomer Tony Berry took the top spot in Tuesday's primary with 7,002 votes.

Johnny Hutchins and Kevin Gordon, both incumbents, followed close behind with 6,496 and 6,488 votes respectively.

Registered Republicans choose the three candidates out of a total of seven Republicans running for commissioner.

Berry, Hutchins and Gordon will then go on to face Democratic candidates - Stormy Mongiello and David Peace - in the November General Election.

Berry, Gordon and Hutchins ran against Linda Laine, Robert Williams, Denise Wright and Carter York.

Clifton Philbeck, director of Cleveland County Board of Elections, said the county typically averages a 25% turnout in primaries and Tuesday looked like it was on track do the same.

"Turnout has been steady around the county," he said.

According to Cleveland County Board of Elections, 16,280 votes were cast.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Voters choose candidates in County Commissioners race on Super Tuesday