Voters choose candidates for Cleveland County Board of Education

People gather outside the Community Center Offices at Shelby City Park during the North Carolina primary Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024.

Cleveland County voters narrowed down the board of education candidates who will be appearing on the November ballot during Tuesday's primary.

Registered Republicans voted for five out of a total of 13 candidates.

Gloria Sherman, Joel Shores, Ron Humphries, David Fisher and Kenneth Ledford will all go on the ballot for general elections in November.

The five will face Democrats Tracy Ross, Coleman Hunt and Rod Powell.

Incumbents Robert Queen, Greg Taylor and Rodney Fitch did not win a place on the November ballot and will finish out their terms.

Queen is currently serves as the chair of the board of education.

Sherman collected the most votes at 5,202. Shores came in second with 4,905 and Humphries, Fisher and Ledford each earned around 9% of votes.

Sherman said although she didn't know what the outcome would be of Tuesday's election, she had peace either way.

"I set out to do my very best and just gave it my all," she said. "I prayed about for 2 years off and on, and finally decided why not try."

Sherman said she has loved her career in education and is excited for the opportunity to make a difference in the community.

"I just love making a difference for students and teachers in education," she said.

Sherman said she was grateful for the people who stepped up and helped her in her campaign, whether that was working at the polls, supporting her or sharing their experiences that they have had with Sherman with others.

"I could never have done it without all the support I've had with family and friends and the community," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Voters choose candidates for the Cleveland County Board of Education.