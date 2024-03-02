Voters from Chatham to Kankakee to decide between Thaddeus Jones and newcomer Gloria White

Standing between Democratic state Rep. Thaddeus Jones and an eighth term representing the 29th House District in Springfield is Democratic candidate and financial adviser Gloria K. White, who is hoping south suburban voters want a change in leadership.

Jones, who is also the mayor of Calumet City, has won six of his seven previous elections by more than 25 percentage points, and has the benefit of name recognition and donations that come with being an incumbent.

White said she hopes her experience as a payroll specialist for 25 years at FedEx and her role as a Thornton Fractional Trustee of Schools will help inform legislation that affects residents.

“We have to start somewhere and make a change,” White said Thursday. “I want our community to be better.”

White said when she knocks on doors of residents who live in the skinny 29th District, that spans from Chatham through south suburbs down to Kankakee County, she hears voters express a desire for a change in leadership. She said they are tired of Jones, whose political career has received scrutiny

The Chicago Tribune found that while acting as state representative, Jones chose to give $150,000 in state funds to a mentorship program for which his son was both a mentee and mentor. Jones defended the program and said his son was not paid for his work with the program.

There is a federal investigation into his use of campaign finance funds. Emails also show city officials were aware of the poor condition of city pumps a year before floods damaged homes in the city.

Jones, through a spokesman, declined to be interviewed by the Daily Southtown and said he would send a written statement. On Friday, the spokesman said Jones decided to not provide any statement.

In the current legislative session, Jones has put forth two bills: one to create a violence reduction task force and the other to require electric utility companies to create employment training centers

White said she was running because she feels Jones has failed residents as a person and a leader.

“For so long, a lot of our residents don’t even know what a state rep does, who our state rep is,” she said.

On her website and in flyers, White lists protecting women’s reproductive rights, slowing climate change and protecting human rights as her biggest concerns.

But when pressed to offer more specific policy plans, White did not state any legislation she would introduce.

“Off the blue right now, I can’t think of it,” she said. “It’s a lot for me. I am learning a lot.”

She also did not identify any votes Jones cast or bills he proposed that she disagreed with. When shown pending legislation on the Illinois General Assembly website, White said she agreed with all of the bills Jones has recently sponsored.

